Elon Musk Said His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops in August. What Happened: Musk, during the podcast appearance, said a party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed
Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
Billionaire investor and Tesla bull Ron Baron poured $100 million into Elon Musk's Twitter takeover
Billionaire investor Ron Baron has poured $100 million into Elon Musk's Twitter deal. The Tesla bull was promised to make "two to three times" his money, he told CNBC. Baron said the bet on Twitter was predicated by his faith in Musk's leadership abilities. Billionaire investor Ron Baron poured $100...
SpaceX employees say they are relieved Elon Musk is focused on Twitter because there is a calmer work environment at the rocket company
Some SpaceX staff say that when Elon Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can create more work for them, per Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Tweets A Simple Yet Powerful Pro-Marijuana Message, Reaches Millions Around The World
One of the most influential CEOs in the world whose statements alone managed to move the needle and create a change has once again expressed his unambiguous support for cannabis. This time, with just three numbers Elon Musk promoted marijuana for free, reported TheStreet. His "420" tweet on Saturday resonated...
Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect
Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Twitter co-founder says Elon Musk has undone all of his improvements on the platform
A member of the quartet who founded Twitter said Elon Musk has undone the work he did to improve the company’s culture—and added he’s not sure the Tesla CEO is the right person to own the platform. Biz Stone co-founded the social media giant in 2006 along...
Elon Musk Regrets Selling Too Many Tesla Shares
The CEO of Tesla had to sell shares of the electric vehicle maker several times last year to acquire Twitter.
Elon Musk was reportedly cleared by a federal jury's verdict that his 'funding secured' tweet in 2018 didn't harm Tesla investors
Elon Musk didn't break rules and influence Tesla investors after tweeting he had "funding secured" to take the carmaker private, per a WSJ report.
Tesla Is Starting to Get Worried
Last year was supposed to be a banner year for Tesla. The company was spinning up new factories while expanding existing ones, continually raising the prices on its cars without seeing a drop in demand. Expectations were high for the top-selling EV maker in the United States. Then it all came tumbling down.
Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘trending to breakeven’ after near bankruptcy
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that the last few months have been "extremely tough," but said that Twitter is "now trending to breakeven." Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a tweet that he had to "save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his roles at his other companies.
Elon Musk Reacts As 'Big Short' Michael Burry Finds His Way Back On Twitter To Take Back 'Sell' Call
"The Big Short" fame Michael Burry had to eat his words after a prediction that went awry. What Happened: For the uninitiated, Burry put out a cryptic one-word tweet that said “Sell” on Feb. 1, which was sort of premonitory. After a torrid 2022, the stock market was rallying quite nicely in January, with the S&P 500 Index rallying about 6.18%.
Elon Musk Bashes 'Obscure' US Agency As 'Threat To Our Democracy'
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the “worst offender” in government censorship and media manipulation is a little-known agency under the United States Department of State. What Happened: Musk deems the agency, Global Engagement Center, a “threat to our democracy.”. Musk pointed to a previous “Twitter...
Dogecoin superfans push meme coin to 2-month high as Elon Musk considers crypto payments for Twitter
The token was up as much as 8% over the past 24 hours.
Elon Musk Says Investors Should Avoid This Costly Mistake in Times of Crisis
The billionaire went into debt to acquire Twitter but he regrets this decision which put him in a not very enviable financial situation.
