Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

City leaders discuss Vision Zero policy

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville city commissioners are working towards their Vision Zero Action Strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the streets. According to the Gainesville Police Department, there were 24 traffic homicides and 22 serious bodily injured cases in 2022. The City Commission adopted a Vision...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Downtown Gainesville parking forum

Gainesville city leaders invited residents to participate in a community forum focused on parking downtown. The forum hosted by SP+ a parking management and consulting company who was hired by the City of Gainesville. The consulting company will put together a survey to be reviewed by the City of Gainesville commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Fire crews contain 45-acre wildfire in Hawthorne

Crews are still responding to a wildfire that is stretched across 45.5 acres in the Lochloosa area off of US Highway 301. Fire rescue teams say the surrounding areas could see smoldering that could last for days. Currently 80 percent of the fire is contained and the cause is still...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mycbs4.com

Buchholz High student one of six national finalists in U.S. Navy musical competition

Gainesville, FL — A Buchholz High School student has been named a finalist in the prestigious U.S. Navy Band Young Artist Solo Competition. Sophomore Madelyn Urbine will be traveling to Washington D.C. later this week to compete in the final round of the competition on Feb. 11. As a finalist, she’ll be performing an ensemble selection with the Navy’s Concert Band.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man dead after officer involved shooting in Suwannee Co.

LIVE OAK, FLA. — A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Live Oak, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Busy Bee Convenience Store on US Highway 129. The male subject died during the incident. FHP said their trooper was not...
LIVE OAK, FL
mycbs4.com

14-year-old student hit by truck while walking to bus stop

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) a 14-year-old student was hit by a vehicle around 7:00 a.m. this morning in Clay County. FHP says the school bus was approaching a stop at Melanie Lane and the driver turned on caution lights. A pickup truck began to slow down to stop for the school bus.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

43-year-old man arrested following stabbing in Putnam County

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), they arrested a 43-year-old Matthew Thomas for breaking into a man's car and stabbing him. PCSO says a deputy responded to State Road 20 and County Road 315 after recieving a call of a man that was half-naked running and two men fighting on the ground. When the deputy arrived, the suspect began to run away. The deputy also discovered a man that had been stabbed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

9-year-old girl missing with Down Syndrome found

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says a missing 9-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was found safe. According to the sheriff's office, Anela Sheffield was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with words stating "be kind to all kinds" on the front with colored stripes on the sleeves with black leggings and no shoes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gators Baseball ready to start new season

The Gators baseball team is currently ranked number 7 by D1 baseball. The new season is almost here along with 23 returning players coming back, as well as new faces coming in more specifically 14 newcomers which include nine freshmen and five transfers for the Gators squad. For senior Catcher...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

High school girls basketball team regional tournament preview: Newberry Panthers

District Tournaments are over for high school girls basketball and for the Newberry Panthers girl's basketball team... it's a chance to continue to forge history. This season the team won 21 games, the last time they reached the 20-win mark was back in 2012. For Head coach Dameon Hughes, it...

