According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), they arrested a 43-year-old Matthew Thomas for breaking into a man's car and stabbing him. PCSO says a deputy responded to State Road 20 and County Road 315 after recieving a call of a man that was half-naked running and two men fighting on the ground. When the deputy arrived, the suspect began to run away. The deputy also discovered a man that had been stabbed.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO