Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Commission approves $188 million plan to add more parks, conserve land
Alachua County Commissioners are moving forward with plans to dish out $188 million toward land conservation and parks over the next decade. Approximately $150 million will go toward land use. Alachua County's Land Conservation and Management supervisor said the plan would allow the county to purchase and protect the most vulnerable land.
mycbs4.com
City leaders discuss Vision Zero policy
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville city commissioners are working towards their Vision Zero Action Strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the streets. According to the Gainesville Police Department, there were 24 traffic homicides and 22 serious bodily injured cases in 2022. The City Commission adopted a Vision...
mycbs4.com
UF economists narrow estimate of agricultural losses from Hurricane Ian to $1.03 billion
Gainesville, FL — A study released today by the University of Florida reported that the state suffered a $1.03 billion loss in agriculture as a result of category-4 strength Hurricane Ian. UF's Assistant Professor of Regional Economics and Director of Economic Impact Analysis Program Christa Court says climate-related disasters...
mycbs4.com
Downtown Gainesville parking forum
Gainesville city leaders invited residents to participate in a community forum focused on parking downtown. The forum hosted by SP+ a parking management and consulting company who was hired by the City of Gainesville. The consulting company will put together a survey to be reviewed by the City of Gainesville commission.
mycbs4.com
Child Center in Gainesville works to help children from low-income families succeed
Four-year-old Samuel Harris enjoys spending each day at the Child Center for Early Learning on the outskirts of Gainesville. His favorite activity at the center is baseball. "You have a baseball in your hand, and you hit it," Samuel told CBS4 News. His father, Larry Harris, said the center plays...
mycbs4.com
Fire crews contain 45-acre wildfire in Hawthorne
Crews are still responding to a wildfire that is stretched across 45.5 acres in the Lochloosa area off of US Highway 301. Fire rescue teams say the surrounding areas could see smoldering that could last for days. Currently 80 percent of the fire is contained and the cause is still...
mycbs4.com
Buchholz High student one of six national finalists in U.S. Navy musical competition
Gainesville, FL — A Buchholz High School student has been named a finalist in the prestigious U.S. Navy Band Young Artist Solo Competition. Sophomore Madelyn Urbine will be traveling to Washington D.C. later this week to compete in the final round of the competition on Feb. 11. As a finalist, she’ll be performing an ensemble selection with the Navy’s Concert Band.
mycbs4.com
False Alarm: Columbia County High School goes on lockdown after report of armed person
Columbia High School went on lockdown on Thursday morning after a report of an armed person on campus. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the report was due to a JROTC student on their drill team carrying a non-functioning drill rifle which is used for ceremonial purposes. The district said...
mycbs4.com
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Suwannee Co.
LIVE OAK, FLA. — A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Live Oak, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Busy Bee Convenience Store on US Highway 129. The male subject died during the incident. FHP said their trooper was not...
mycbs4.com
Levy County Sheriff's Office arrest two for child neglect and possession of multiple drugs
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) assisted the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in identifying a vehicle that was involved in stealing a dump trailer in Homosassa, FL. LCSO detectives recognized the truck they were shown and remembered seeing it at a home that was located next to a daycare...
mycbs4.com
14-year-old student hit by truck while walking to bus stop
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) a 14-year-old student was hit by a vehicle around 7:00 a.m. this morning in Clay County. FHP says the school bus was approaching a stop at Melanie Lane and the driver turned on caution lights. A pickup truck began to slow down to stop for the school bus.
mycbs4.com
43-year-old man arrested following stabbing in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), they arrested a 43-year-old Matthew Thomas for breaking into a man's car and stabbing him. PCSO says a deputy responded to State Road 20 and County Road 315 after recieving a call of a man that was half-naked running and two men fighting on the ground. When the deputy arrived, the suspect began to run away. The deputy also discovered a man that had been stabbed.
mycbs4.com
9-year-old girl missing with Down Syndrome found
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says a missing 9-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was found safe. According to the sheriff's office, Anela Sheffield was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with words stating "be kind to all kinds" on the front with colored stripes on the sleeves with black leggings and no shoes.
mycbs4.com
Boys high school basketball: GHS and Newberry advance to district championship
It's high school boys basketball district tournament time for teams around North Central Florida. The Newberry Panthers took on the Union County Fightin' Tigers in the Class 1A District 6 game. The Panthers were able to secure a win over the Fightin' Tigers 65-51. The Panthers defense stood out early...
mycbs4.com
Gators Baseball ready to start new season
The Gators baseball team is currently ranked number 7 by D1 baseball. The new season is almost here along with 23 returning players coming back, as well as new faces coming in more specifically 14 newcomers which include nine freshmen and five transfers for the Gators squad. For senior Catcher...
mycbs4.com
High school girls basketball team regional tournament preview: Newberry Panthers
District Tournaments are over for high school girls basketball and for the Newberry Panthers girl's basketball team... it's a chance to continue to forge history. This season the team won 21 games, the last time they reached the 20-win mark was back in 2012. For Head coach Dameon Hughes, it...
Comments / 0