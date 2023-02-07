ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
ERWIN, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store. Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works. The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Are you facing eviction in Middle Tennessee? Here’s where to turn for help.

As the price of rent in Nashville continues to rise, so does the number of evictions. In Thursday’s Citizen Nashville episode, Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association took us through each step of the eviction process in Middle Tennessee. Yriart is the legal director of the Right to Counsel Program for low-income renters.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Effective interest rate for home loans announced

Rate effective due to recent decision to The Federal National Mortgage Association’s discontinuation of its free market auction system for commitments to purchase conventional home mortgages. Nashville – The maximum effective interest rate for home loans has been set at 7.61%, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and...
TENNESSEE STATE

