Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
Two insurance companies refuse to cover some Kia and Hyundai drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ashley Stewart woke up on Friday to learn her 2021 Kia Sorrento was missing. “I was shocked,” she said. “I was kind of numb.”. Stewart was grateful to have insurance, but not every Kia driver can say that. Progressive and State Farm have stopped covering drivers of certain Kia and Hyundai models in parts of the country, according to CNN.
The road ahead: TDOT's proposal for choice lanes, $3 billion investments
It would take $26 billion to fix all of Tennessee's congestion issues on interstates. But that's $26 billion we don't have. So, Butch Eley is steering the state in a different direction.
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
No data collection attempts from Chinese spy balloon, Y-12 says
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge said they detected no attempts to take data as the suspected spy balloon crossed East Tennessee.
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Tennessee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dollars for diapers? Some parents in Tennessee could benefit from TennCare expansion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Extra dollars for diapers? That's now a possibility for new parents in Tennessee who are struggling to make ends meet. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed millions to expand TennCare health coverage in his State of the State address earlier this week. If approved. $18.7 million would...
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
Choice lanes vs. toll roads: Governor Lee’s traffic plan
Governor Bill Lee is laying the groundwork to modernize Tennessee's roads and is pouring billions of dollars into the plan.
Storm Team 11: Watching potential for a high impact winter storm this weekend
Winds will remain gusty throughout the day especially along the foothills of East TN where a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect from Greene County south into the SMOKY Mountains. A line of showers will be approaching the area this afternoon, so expect a slight chance for scattered showers mid...
Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store. Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works. The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.
Are you facing eviction in Middle Tennessee? Here’s where to turn for help.
As the price of rent in Nashville continues to rise, so does the number of evictions. In Thursday’s Citizen Nashville episode, Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association took us through each step of the eviction process in Middle Tennessee. Yriart is the legal director of the Right to Counsel Program for low-income renters.
Effective interest rate for home loans announced
Rate effective due to recent decision to The Federal National Mortgage Association’s discontinuation of its free market auction system for commitments to purchase conventional home mortgages. Nashville – The maximum effective interest rate for home loans has been set at 7.61%, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and...
Grocery tax for tobacco tax: new bill would increase price of cigarettes, cigars to allow for tax-free groceries
Lawmakers say increasing the tobacco tax while eliminating the food tax could lead to savings and overall health improvements for all Tennesseans.
New bill to help families with cost of food by providing free breakfast & lunch
A new bill in the legislature could provide some financial relief for families in our state. It would give free breakfast and lunch to every student in Tennessee public schools. New bill to help families with cost of food by providing …. A new bill in the legislature could provide...
