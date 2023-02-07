Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Beverly's Viral Tweet After The Lakers Traded For D'Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D'Angelo Russell.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Trade James Wiseman
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons (in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks).
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons
James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Film Study: How Kyrie Irving fits with Dallas
Less than 48 hours after he reportedly asked for a trade, the Brooklyn Nets found a new home for Kyrie Irving, sending him and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and some future Draft picks. In Brooklyn, Irving was half of one of the best...
NBA
Tyronn Lue replaces Monty Williams on USA Basketball men’s coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
NBA
"Funny How Everything Works Out" | Kessler To Play For Former Jazzman Deron Williams In Rising Stars Challenge
Call it fate, call it whatever you want. On Friday, Feb. 17, Utah rookie center Walker Kessler will suit up for former Jazz All-Star Deron Williams and Team Deron in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry will coach Team Jason and its seven NBA G League players.
NBA
SPURS COMPLETE TRADE WITH RAPTORS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has completed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, acquiring center Khem Birch, along with a 2024 first round draft pick and second round picks in 2023 and 2025, in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
NBA
Todd Graffagnini, John DeShazier on Brandon Ingram, win streak, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer chat with the team's radio duo Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier about the team's recent three-game win streak, most recently against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The group also talks about Brandon Ingram returning to form following...
Comments / 0