Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA

NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
NBA

Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons

James Wiseman’s Golden State Warriors career is over. The Warriors on Thursday traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade. The Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal. What’s in it for Golden State to trade the 2020 No. 2 overall pick? The Warriors... The post Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick to Pistons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA

Film Study: How Kyrie Irving fits with Dallas

Less than 48 hours after he reportedly asked for a trade, the Brooklyn Nets found a new home for Kyrie Irving, sending him and Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and some future Draft picks. In Brooklyn, Irving was half of one of the best...
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
NBA

SPURS COMPLETE TRADE WITH RAPTORS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has completed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, acquiring center Khem Birch, along with a 2024 first round draft pick and second round picks in 2023 and 2025, in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
NBA

Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
