Read full article on original website
Related
The last surviving witness to Lincoln’s assassination lived long enough to share his story on TV
Samuel J. Seymour was one of the approximately 1,700 people at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865, the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. He was also the last to live long enough to talk about that historic night on television.Seymour was 5 years old when he went to see the play “Our American Cousin” with his nurse, Sarah Cook, and Mrs. Goldsboro, the wife of his father's employer. When Booth shot Lincoln, he pulled the trigger during the biggest laugh of the night so that it wouldn’t be heard. What caught Seymour’s attention was when Booth fell from the balcony after a scuffle with Henry Reed Rathbone.
The Mary Todd Lincoln Cake Abraham Lincoln Reportedly Said Was The Best Ever
Mary Todd Lincoln was a woman who lived a life of tragedy, capped off by the ultimate indignity. More than a century and a half after her husband's presidency came to a shocking end, her name lives on as a rather twisted punchline: "Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?" Abraham Lincoln's long-suffering wife was certainly no joke, though, and she was more than just a tragic heroine, too. Once upon a time, she was a living, breathing woman who struggled and laughed and cried — and also did a bit of baking.
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
The Hidden Message in President Lincoln's Watch
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was known for many things, but did you know that he carried a secret message hidden inside his pocket watch?. Lincoln was known to be a frugal man, who did not waste money on material goods. However, his pocket watch was one of the few luxury items he owned and he carried it with him at all times. The watch was a gift from a group of wealthy supporters in Springfield, Illinois, and it was said to have been a symbol of their gratitude for Lincoln’s leadership.
Dream Prophecy: Abraham Lincoln Foresaw His Assassination
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, is known for many things: leading the country through its Civil War, delivering the Emancipation Proclamation, and preserving the Union. But what is lesser known is the tale of his eerie dreams and the way they foreshadowed his ultimate fate.
Democrats demand removal of Lincoln Emancipation Memorial in DC
House Democrats proposed legislation to remove the Emancipation Memorial from Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., which they said portrays a racially insensitive image.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
The Former Confederate States' and the Trauma of Losing The Civil War
In the aftermath of the American Civil War, a deep psychological response took hold of a defeated people, a legacy that is still being perpetrated today. The lost cause: An ideological fallacy used to heal the wounds of the Confederate’s defeat.
The Reason why February is Black History Month
The month of February was selected in large part due to the fact that the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass fall within the second week of the month. Lincoln played a significant role in the emancipation of slaves, while Douglass, who himself had been a slave, became a major leader in the abolitionist movement, which worked to abolish the institution of slavery.
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
14 Black History Books That Will Keep You Informed During Black History Month
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. February is here, which means it’s officially Black History Month. It’s the annual event where Americans join together to celebrate Black Americans’ cultural contributions and stories, and it’s also when we ponder the complicated history and struggles that Black Americans have faced in this country. There are many ways to learn about and honor Black history, and reading is one of the most crucial. The conversation surrounding reading and the study of Black history has become increasingly paramount in recent months. This January,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
The Diary Of Lincoln's Assassin
On April 14, 1865, the fatal day of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination, intelligence reached Abbie Ford at midnight and the President was coming to Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. For many of President Lincoln's critics, this awful intelligence came too late and they were not able to prevent him from attending the play. The Diary Of Lincoln's Assassin documents the events leading up to this fateful day and offers insight into how John Wilkes Booth was able to successfully take away America's beloved state president Abraham Lincoln.
This day in history: House passes 13th amendment, abolishing slavery in US
(CBS DETROIT) - On this day in 1865, the House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery in the United States. When the Civil War began, President Abraham Lincoln's goal was restoring the Union, according to History.com.Early on in the war, the Union started to keep escaped enslaved people instead of returning them to their owners.Then, in September 1862, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation freed all enslaved people in states that rebelled against the Union.This document did not free all enslaved people in the United States at the time, as it only applied to enslaved people in the Confederacy, and not those in border states, according to historians.An amendment abolishing slavery passed the U.S. Senate in 1864 but did not pass in the House. Lincoln returned to the White House and wanted the amendment to receive bipartisan support, but many resisted. Congress passed the amendment 119 to 56 on Jan. 31, 1865, just above the two-thirds majority necessary to pass it. It was ratified in December 1865.The amendment stated, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude...shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."
Unfairly Judged American Presidents: A Nuanced Examination of their Legacies
Throughout American history, certain presidents have been criticized and judged harshly by history. However, upon closer examination of their actions and decisions, it can be argued that some of these presidents have been unfairly judged and deserve a more nuanced understanding of their legacies.
allthatsinteresting.com
How The All-Black 54th Massachusetts Regiment Changed History During The Civil War
Immortalized in the 1989 movie Glory, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment was one of the most famous African American units that fought for the Union. On a July day in 1863, a regiment of Union soldiers took their position near the Confederate-held Fort Wagner in South Carolina in preparation for battle. Like other Union troops, they were dressed in blue and carried bayonets. But this regiment was unique. Unlike most other Union units, the 54th Massachusetts Regiment was made up of all Black men.
That Time Frederick Douglass Ran For President
Frederick Douglass was once a candidate for Vice-President of the United States. In 1872, the first woman to ever run for President, Victoria Woodhull of the Equal Rights Party, named Douglass as her potential Vice-President without his knowledge or consent. She wrongly concluded that combining women's suffrage voters and abolitionists might bring her to victory. Douglass supported Republican candidate Ulysses S. Grant and never publicly acknowledged his nomination from another Party. Grant won reelection in a landslide.
Comments / 0