Opelousas, LA

kalb.com

4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility

Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park

Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A Kinder man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he was firing shots and harassing children in an RV park. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint that a man was shooting across the road and “talking inappropriately” to children playing outside near TV Tower Road, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
KINDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
KAPLAN, LA
WKRG News 5

Pigs escape, roam freely behind Louisiana grocery store

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A pack of pigs had to be corralled Wednesday afternoon in Scott after escaping from their transport truck. Police said they received a call about nine pot belly pigs that were loose behind the Super One grocery store on Highway 93. Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the driver stopped after […]
SCOTT, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect in Zoosiana monkey theft arrested

Police have arrested a man in connection with the burglary of a dozen squirrel monkeys last month from a Lafayette Parish zoo. Broussard PD Chief Vance Olivier said they’ve arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell of Opelousas.
BROUSSARD, LA
KPLC TV

Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
EUNICE, LA

