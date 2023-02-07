Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU
On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
WATCH: Brown trusts Marshall to mold receivers in 2023
West Virginia's offense has some work to do when spring football begins next month. Chad Scott was promoted to be the new offensive coordinator. Sean Reagan, who was the quarterbacks coach before he was the tight ends coach, is back as the quarterbacks coach. Head coach Neal Brown could have chosen differently when searching for a new coordinator and quarterbacks coach after Graham Harrell left for Purdue, but he believed Scott earned his promotion and Reagan has been productive with quarterbacks.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State
Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Iowa State
Will the Mountaineers collect another top-15 win?
wvsportsnow.com
Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club
An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
Quick Hits: Mo Wague's Growth, Double-Teams Coming for Stevenson? + More
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media ahead of Wednesday's game against Iowa State.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Iowa State
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the win over No. 11 Iowa State.
WV Black Bears announce Fairmont native, former Major Leaguer as new manager
David Carpenter, a Fairmont native, WVU alum, and former Major League Baseball player will be taking the reigns for the Black Bears 2023 season.
Prep Basketball: Shady receives rings ahead of win over Independence
I: 8 4 6 9 – 27 SS: 12 27 23 20 – 82 Cyrus Goodson 2, Jordan James 2, Sylar Nelson 4, Colton Hughes 5, Corey Shumate 7, Chris Lilly 2, JD Monroe 2, Jamarion Henderson 2, Kaden Bradbury 1. Shady Spring. Braden Chapman 4, Ammar Maxwell...
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg has new opening date
The Longhorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport near Emily Dr. has been given a new opening date.
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
MUB to finish filling new water reservoir in March
The Morgantown Utility Board is currently in the midst of filling its secondary water reservoir for the Morgantown area.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0