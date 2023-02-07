West Virginia's offense has some work to do when spring football begins next month. Chad Scott was promoted to be the new offensive coordinator. Sean Reagan, who was the quarterbacks coach before he was the tight ends coach, is back as the quarterbacks coach. Head coach Neal Brown could have chosen differently when searching for a new coordinator and quarterbacks coach after Graham Harrell left for Purdue, but he believed Scott earned his promotion and Reagan has been productive with quarterbacks.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO