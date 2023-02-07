Read full article on original website
Greater Hall Chamber's Business EXPO open to the public
The Greater Hall Chamber’s Business EXPO will be on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. According to a press release, the EXPO is free and open to the public and will include the Annual Small Business Luncheon from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. and the Expo with 58 interactive exhibits. There will also be a free on-site shuttle service.
Board of Commissioners postpones decision on industrial rezoning near Lula
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to postpone the decision on an industrial rezoning that would allow a commercial complex to be built on Cagle Road near Lula. The 95.51-acre tract of land is located at 5051 Cagle Road, bordering Lula Road and Cornelia Highway. It is...
Gainesville completes Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative
The City of Gainesville was recognized at the 2023 Cities United Summit as a graduate of the Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative program by the Georgia Municipal Association and the Georgia Cities Foundation. Nearly 1,000 government leaders, public servants and legislative stakeholders convened in Atlanta on Jan. 20-23 for the event,...
Gwinnett County seeks community feedback on trail development
Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation leaders are asking for the public’s feedback on the development of a trail that will ultimately connect several counties. The 2023 Piedmont Pathway Study explores how the trail can be built and its impact on the environment. As part of the Core Trail system and the Gwinnett Countywide Trails Master Plan, the 28-mile, cross-county trail is designed to provide multiple social, economic, and environmentally sustainable benefits.
City of Baldwin Mayor Joe Elam resigns
Joe Elam, who has served as the City of Baldwin's mayor since 2018, resigned Tuesday evening during a Baldwin City Council work session. "It has been a great honor and privilege to serve each of you as mayor of the City of Baldwin," Elam said, reading his resignation letter during the meeting. "An unexpected opportunity has come my way. My wife and I have spoken and prayed over it, and we feel it is the best move for our family. This opportunity will require a great deal of my time, and as a result, I would no longer be able to serve as your mayor."
Billy Joe Chambers
Billy Joe Chambers (Rooster), age 70 of Nicholson, GA passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born on Jan. 5, 1953, Mr. Chambers was the son of the late Henry Chambers and Annie Schubert Hastings. He was a millwright worker with RAI Industrial Construction and was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Chambers and Jimmy Chambers.
Charles Howard Webster
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Charles Howard Webster, age 85 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Mr. Webster was born in Alamo, Georgia a son of the late Elza Franklin Webster and the late Ruby Elizabeth Pace Webster. Mr. Webster was a member of Jackson County Baptist Church where he served as head of the Deacon Board and was a retired Building Contractor. Mr. Webster enjoyed farming and gardening and most enjoyed giving away the fruits of his labors to friends and family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Webster is preceded by a brother, Frank Webster and a great grandson, Rylan Thompson.
BRAG comes to Gainesville for 2023 bicycle tour
Bicycle Ride Across Georgia announced its route for the upcoming 43rd Annual Big Brag event in June. The event will follow a Lake and Libations theme where the route will begin its seven-day, 400-mile journey in the North Georgia mountains and end in Augusta. “We’re going to go through a...
Barbara J. Skelton
Barbara J. Skelton, age 82, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Ms. Skelton was born on May 19, 1940 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Elbert Floyd and Callie Lois Shedd Skelton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Williams, Elizabeth Terry, Frances Jarrard, Ethel Kimbrell; brothers, Bobby Skelton, and Leslie Skelton. Ms. Skelton was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Gainesville. She had retired as a self employed house painter. Barbara was a loving, self sacrificing mother and devout friend. She will be remembered for her strong will with a feisty spirit.
Guy Edwin “Pops” Platt, Sr.
Mr. Guy Edwin “Pops” Platt, Sr., 85, of Sugar Hill, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Dave Channell will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, February 10th from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
William David Bromley
On February 5, 2023, William David Bromley of Clarksville, GA died after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. David was 67. He was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL and loved the ocean. David was predeceased by his father William David Bromley, Sr. and his mother Janet Keith...
Douglas Roberts
Douglas Roberts, age 66, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Mr. Roberts was born on May 24, 1956 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, William Cecil Roberts. Douglas was of the Holiness Faith. He was a loving and dedicated son and brother. Douglas has worked in construction with his step-father for several years.
Lonie William Martin
Mr. Lonie William Martin, age 91 of Toccoa, GA, went to his heavenly home on February 8, 2023. He passed away at his longtime Ayers Drive residence and is now rejoined with his late wife of 66 years, Pansy Martin. A son of the late D.A. and Maybell Martin, Lonie...
Linda Adams Warden
Linda Adams Warden, age 75, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sheldon and Hilda Adams. She is survived by her son, William Devlin Warden, Lawrenceville, GA; 3 grandchildren, Cameron Stephens, Allison Warden, David Warden; brother, Jim Adams, Suwanee, GA; aunts, Joann McCarty, Grayson, GA, Sarah McCarty, Muscle Shoals, AL; 1st cousin, Debra Broome; several nieces and nephews. Ms. Warden was born October 21, 1947 in Columbus, GA. She was a 1966 graduate of Stranhan High School, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was a retired bookkeeper and was of the Presbyterian faith. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 East Ponce DeLeon Ave., Stone Mountain, GA 30088 (Dekalb County).
Patricia E. Wood
Mrs. Patricia E. Wood, age 69 of Athens passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospice House. Mrs. Wood was born in Commerce to the late, Charlie Brown and Florene Wilson Alexander. Mrs. Wood was retired from CB&T and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs....
William Harold Smith
Mr. William Harold Smith, age 80, of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Louise Smith Flowery Branch; sons, Lee (Angela) Smith of Sugar Hill and Robert Smith of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Andrew Smith, Donavan Workman, Mycah Fraser, Megan Oubre and Lauren Oubre; great-grandchildren, Will Fraser, Chase Fraser, Adeline Fraser and Brodie Fraser; sister, Barbara Owens of Ft. Pierce, Florida; and brother, Don Smith of Melbourne, Florida.
Charles Edwin Hudgins, Jr.
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Charles Edwin Hudgins Jr, age 52, of Maysville, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday February 7, 2023. Mr. Hudgins was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia the son of Joyce C. Bentley Brewer and the late Charles Edwin Hudgins Sr. Mr. Hudgins worked...
Petru Trutza
Petru Trutza, age 89, of Homer, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He is survived by his wife Gerogeta Draganov of Homer; daughter, Camelia Cristofaro (Cristan) of Homer; grandchild, Emanuel Cristofaro of Homer; and sister, Cornelia Eichler. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Cristan Cocian officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens.
Betty Jo Wallace Kerby
Betty Jo Wallace Kerby, age 86 of Gainesville entered heaven Tuesday morning February 7, 2023 at her residence with her family by her side. Betty was born May 7, 1936 in Lula to the late John Harvey & Wilma Jane Garrison Wallace. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Betty loved the outdoors, she loved to go to the lake and fish. She could out fish most men. Her greatest love was her family whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by several brothers & sisters.
James Edwin "Jimmy" Adams
James Edwin "Jimmy" Adams, age 69 of Gainesville entered heaven Wednesday February 8, 2023 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton Campus. Jimmy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 5, 1953. Jimmy was raised in South Hall & retired from SKF Manufacturing. He loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening and loved to deer hunt. The stories from deer camp will be remembered forever. He upgraded regular dad jokes to his own elite brand of Jimmy jokes such as, if you were to say, "I'm hungry," he would say "nice to meet you hungry, I'm Jimmy!" He also was a devout Georgia Fan. He loved his Bulldog's and was so glad they won the two championships. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Adams. Jimmy will forever be missed, his heartfelt prayers were the highlight of many dinners.
