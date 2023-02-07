Joe Elam, who has served as the City of Baldwin's mayor since 2018, resigned Tuesday evening during a Baldwin City Council work session. "It has been a great honor and privilege to serve each of you as mayor of the City of Baldwin," Elam said, reading his resignation letter during the meeting. "An unexpected opportunity has come my way. My wife and I have spoken and prayed over it, and we feel it is the best move for our family. This opportunity will require a great deal of my time, and as a result, I would no longer be able to serve as your mayor."

BALDWIN, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO