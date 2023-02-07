Read full article on original website
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
How might the jury be feeling as Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues?
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A bomb threat called in to the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday forced a hold on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial for several hours. With the trial now in its third week – and could not continue for several more weeks – one attorney who is familiar with the case explains […]
Alleged financial crimes evidence shared with jury in Murdaugh murder trial
Jurors in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial are hearing about his financial situation around the time of the killings.
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - For three years Mushelle Shelley Smith was the caretaker for Alex’s mom, known as Ms. Libby. Smith testified about her interactions with Alex not only the night of the murders but a few days after as well. The jury has seen emotion from the defense...
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
Alex Murdaugh trial: Gloria Satterfield's son takes the stand, Alex's financial situation exposed
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Thursday was the tenth day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, with more prosecution testimony about his finances and evidence collected by police. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County...
If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?
54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
Summerville man arrested with stolen gun, drugs after police chase in Charleston: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Summerville is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a chase in Charleston on Tuesday, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Mark Lee Frasier, 31, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine...
Puppets keep pot boiling
Most murder trials in South Carolina stay on the docket for years before they’re adjudicated — some longer than five years. The trial of Alex Murdaugh came just six months after charges were filed. Six months!. Murder trials in South Carolina don’t typically last longer than a week....
2 teens arrested following armed robbery in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department. Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed […]
Teens arrested after armed robbery near retirement home in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two teenagers are facing charges after an armed robbery Monday evening near a retirement home in Charleston, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. De'Keyvies Hamilton, 18, is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count...
Report: iPads stolen from Mount Pleasant Costco during break-in Sunday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating after they say multiple electronic devices were stolen during a break-in at Costco. According to MPPD, officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd in reference to a burglary alarm shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday. A report states that as officers were en route […]
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation
NBC News BLK reporter Curtis Bunn shared his experience of sleeping in the cabins at the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, after he spent the night. Bunn said one of the "eeriest" parts of the night was being awoken by the screams of a woman towards the cemetery.Feb. 9, 2023.
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a Sunday theft after they say thousands of dollars worth of iPads were stolen from a Costco. Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm. While driving over, the alarm company...
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.
In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help locating domestic violence suspect
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating Edrick L. Willis. According to a press release the 24-year-old is a suspect of domestic violence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812...
Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle on […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
