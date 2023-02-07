Baumgart's in Englewood has closed again — this time for good

Baumgart's, Englewood's almost 80-year-old Chinese-American restaurant, has finally closed for good, said its landlord, Eddie Sujak.

And this time, it's for real.

Last April, the restaurant's owners announced they had planned to close, but a week later they said the restaurant would remain open.

They apparently stuck it out over the summer and into the fall, but in October they decided it was time to shutter the Palisade Avenue mainstay's doors for good.

"The owners were tired," Sujak said. "They didn't want to do it anymore."

Sujak said he bought the building last summer and had been hopeful that under his ownership he could convince the old-school cafe's operators to remain open.

For locals, it had been an iconic spot to grab diner-style food and ice cream since 1944, transforming in 1988 to add Chinese American favorites.

Nor had much changed over the years. Patrons were greeted by a retro soda fountain, green-topped stools that customers could spin on (a much-used feature for children), vinyl banquettes and a display of old-fashioned kids' toys (a wooden rocking horse and a toy car among them).

"Of course, I wanted them to stay. Who wants a vacant building?" Sujak said, adding that he is actively looking for a new tenant.