Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Jason, Travis Kelce, And Bryan Cook Discuss Super Bowl Journey

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

University of Cincinnati Athletics dove into the UC background with each player.

CINCINNATI — A trio of Bearcats is making an impact during this Sunday's Super Bowl .

University of Cincinnati Athletics caught up with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, and Eagles center Jason Kelce at Super Bowl Opening Night.

Check out their full conversations with each player as the big game inches closer.

Jason Kelce Super Bowl Media Session (; 9:31)
Travis Kelce Super Bowl Media Session (; 9:15)
Bryan Cook On Super Bowl Run, UC Lessons, And More (; 5:35)

*all video provided by University of Cincinnati Athletics

KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati, OH
The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

