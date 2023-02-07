ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:04a machine groomed 60 – 84 base 55 of 55 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 9:32a machine groomed 82 – 82 base 48 of 67 trails 72% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
ARIZONA STATE

