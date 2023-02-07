Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Council will discuss production incentives for film and tv
Duluth is becoming more of a hotspot for the entertainment industry in film and television. However, The city council wants to continue supporting this growing industry with production incentives. Roz Randorf, the Duluth City Councilor of District 3 talked more about production incentives. “This is the exact same funding. So...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Kade
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Empire Coffee
Empire Coffee is a Superior coffee shop with a “tap house” model. “A lot of coffee shops you’ll go into, they’ll only have like one roast or maybe their own roast,” Owner Aryana Buck said. “We source from a bunch of different roasters from all over the area.”
WDIO-TV
Midweek Moment: Hartley Park
We are halfway through the week, so we've earned a moment of peace. Enjoy the scene at Hartley Park, brought to us by WDIO Photojournalist Nick Johnson.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Light snow on the way
High pressure is under control today and we saw plenty of sunshine. Temperatures all over were in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is the first time we have reached 40° in Duluth since November 26, 2022. With all the melting, we saw today, some thicker fog might develop in places heading into Thursday morning.
WDIO-TV
Person arrested for impersonating law enforcement
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Cotton area. Authorities say they have three known reports at this time, of a matching suspect and vehicle equipped with emergency lights driving around Wednesday. They stress there is no fear for public safety.
WDIO-TV
Cook County’s Dressley, Duluth East’s McHenry finish first at Section 7 Alpine ski meet
At the Section 7 Alpine ski meet Tuesday at Giants Ridge Cook County’s Ray Dressley finished first for the boy’s and Duluth East’s Veronica McHenry finished first for the girls. Dressley, a Grand Marais native, finished with a championship combined score of 1:15.43. “The snow was great....
WDIO-TV
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing
Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
WDIO-TV
County Seat Theater Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’
County Seat Theater is getting ready to close their production of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ with final performances set for Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. For ticket information you can check out their website here. The Cloquet based company has been bringing their...
WDIO-TV
Police: One man in custody after double stabbing in Virginia
Virginia police are investigating a double stabbing from Monday evening. The department sent out a press release saying that they responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South around 5:00p.m. They had been advised that the people involved knew each other, and there had been a fight before the stabbing.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey tops Rock Ridge
The Hermantown boy’s hockey team defeated Rock Ridge on Tuesday 6-1, improving to 19-2-1 on the season. The Wolverines now fall to a record of 13-7 after the loss. Hermantown scored three goals to open the first period of play. The second of which came off the stick of...
