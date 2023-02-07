ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
todaynftnews.com

London is going to host the Largest Crypto & Blockchain Conference

After 4-years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This Major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centers of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for crypto industry. This is precisely why London is chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted that making the UK crypto hub is now on his agenda: “It’s my ambition to make the U.K a global hub for crypto-asset technology”.
todaynftnews.com

Bitcoin payments companyMoonPay partners with LooksRare

The non-fungible token (NFT) market LooksRare and Web3 payments company MoonPay are collaborating to make it simple for traders to buy both cryptocurrencies and NFTs on the platform. MoonPay will assist in guiding LooksRare users to Web3 and provide a range of goods for faster transactions. Through its “NFT Checkout,”...
todaynftnews.com

OnChain Monkey NFT price doubled after Bitcoin creators list

With record-breaking mints on Thursday and significant purchases over the previous day, the craze around bitcoin-based NFTs is expanding. With the disclosure of bitcoin-based competitors, the price of Ethereum NFT is increasing due to the switch to multiple chains using Ordinals and On-Chain Monkey. 10,000 Ethereum NFT profile photos (PEPs) issued in 2021 “inscribed” all of its bitcoin.
todaynftnews.com

Polygon’s single day NFT trading volume reaches $11.4 million

The Polygon network is doing incredibly great recently, as the NFT trading volume of OpenSea has reached a 90-day high. Within just one day, the trading volume has gone up to $11,405,423 with the daily volume of Ethereum standing at $19,686,429 on OpenSea. This clearly states that Polygon saw almost half of Ethereum’s volume on the marketplace.

