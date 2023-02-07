ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Mistakes plague No. 17 TCU basketball in Big 12 road loss at No. 12 Kansas State

By Steven Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVBJ1_0kfYSKa200

The margin of error in the Big 12 is extremely small, especially when you’re without your best player.

No. 17 TCU (17-7, 6-5) failed to complete the season of Kansas State as the No. 12 Wildcats (19-5, 7-4) played a cleaner game in their 82-61 win over the Horned Frogs.

“Congratulations to them, they played well and we didn’t,” coach Jamie Dixon said after the game. “Outrebounded by 12 and 19 turnovers, it doesn’t give you much of a chance plus we didn’t shoot it well.”

TCU was without Mike Miles Jr. for the third straight game and it showed time and time again as the Horned Frogs routinely got in their own way on offense without the guidance of the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.

Despite how sloppy TCU looked most of the night, the Horned Frogs only trailed 65-59 after Emanuel Miller found an open JaKobe Coles for a bucket inside after a Wildcats turnover with less than five minutes remaining.

The momentum wouldn’t last long as the Wildcats answered with a 17-2 run over the final four minutes to roll past the Horned Frogs.

It was a collapse similar to what happened at Oklahoma State on Saturday. But that sequence isn’t the only reason TCU lost the game, the Horned Frogs were repeatedly getting in their own way.

“We had it down to six and you think we could battle until the end, but we kind of just shut down,” Dixon said. “We missed some shots and it seemed like it affected the defense down the stretch. So what was a closer game got away from us.”

For example, the Horned Frogs battled back right out of halftime to make it 38-36 and seemed poise to retake the lead. But then TCU began to self-destruct with two turnovers in a row a few possessions later. As a result K-State turned a two-point lead into a 48-38 advantage with just over 15 minutes to play.

TCU spent the rest of the second half trying to close the gap, cutting it to 10 or nine points just for the Wildcats to respond with a bucket. It was a frustrating night in what was a winnable game over a top-15 opponent.

Damion Baugh led TCU with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Coles and Micah Peavy added 11.

Nowell’s day

TCU did a terrific job on the Wildcats’ leading scorer Keyontae Johnson, who dealt with foul trouble most of the night. The same can’t be said for K-State point guard Markquis Nowell, who controlled the game with his driving and passing.

“He’s a fifth-year that’s played 40 minutes a game for five years, they get better,” Dixon said. “He got better during that time, he played well today.”

Nowell scored or assisted on nine of K-State’s first 12 points of the game which would be a preview of what’s to come. It was Nowell who stopped TCU’s 6-0 run out of halftime with a tough bucket to make it 40-36. Later in half, Nowell had a mismatch with Coles and beat him to the basket for a layup to give the Wildcats a 55-44 lead with 11:36 remaining.

After Rondel Walker made it a nine-point game, 61-52, with under seven minutes remaining Nowell whipped a pass Tykei Green to put K-State back ahead double digits. Nowell made those type of crafty plays all night and without Miles to match his production, he ended up being the difference. Nowell added a deep 3-pointer from near the half court logo to cap off his brilliant night.

He finished with 18 points, seven assists and three 3-pointers.

Sloppy first half

TCU looked like it was about to get off to another slow start as the Horned Frogs’ first five possessions resulted in three missed shots and two turnovers while Kansas State jumped ahead 5-0. Miller powered a 6-0 run to give TCU its first lead of the night, but after that point the TCU offense descended into chaos.

Turnovers became a consistent problem for the Horned Frogs as they went nearly three minutes without a basket. As a result Kansas State seized a 18-11 lead less with 8:43 remaining in the first half. But to TCU’s credit, the Horned Frogs never let Kansas State pull away in the first half.

After a dunk put the Wildcats ahead 31-24 under two minutes remaining, Miller and Peavy hit two baskets to make it a three-point game. Despite having as many turnovers (12) as they did field goals, the Horned Frogs only trailed 36-30 at halftime.

Lampkin’s return

TCU got good news when Lampkin announced earlier in the day he would be returning to the lineup after dealing with an ankle injury. Lampkin was still clearly not 100% despite getting the start against the Wildcats.

He took just one shot and grabbed one rebound in 11 minutes in the first half. His size did help TCU’s interior defense when he was on the court, but almost every time he came off the court, Lampkin was getting his ankle checked out. Lampkin played seven more minutes in the second half, but didn’t score a point.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Kansas State basketball is back on track

The Powercat Questions Podcast discusses the momentum for Kansas State basketball coming out of Tuesday's victory over TCU, which ended the Wildcats' three-game Big 12 losing streak in kept them within reach of the Big 12 standings. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

TCU 2024 RB recruiting board

The 2023 recruiting cycle has come to a close and the Frogs were able to land their highest-ranked class in the modern recruiting era. The Frogs’ class finished No. 20 overall and No. 3 in the Big 12 according to the composite rankings. With the ink dry, it’s time...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Duncanville High School girls' basketball coaching staff placed on paid leave over new allegations

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - An investigation has been opened into Duncanville High School girls basketball coach LaJeanna Howard, the district announced on Tuesday. Howard allegedly violated her UIL suspension and written directives from Duncanville ISD. The varsity girls' basketball coaching staff, including Howard has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tuesday...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
KSN News

KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas

Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyInYourState

This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
22K+
Followers
626
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy