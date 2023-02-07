Read full article on original website
Today at the Minnesota Capitol
In addition to the House voting on free school lunches and breakfasts this afternoon (330pm start) and the Senate likely confirming more Walz cabinet members today (11am start), committees are going full blast at the State Capitol:. There is what could be the final hearing (830am) before a Senate floor...
Walz Signs “100 Percent Carbon-Free by 2040” Bill into Law
A bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz requires 100 percent of the state’s electricity to be carbon-free by the year 2040. Walz says Minnesotans are not going to wait any longer:. “And I have to tell you when I hear people say “you’re moving too fast,” we...
Democrats renew push to make MinnesotaCare available to all residents regardless of income
Democrats, who now control both the Minnesota House and Senate, have renewed their long-standing push to allow any Minnesotan regardless of income to buy health insurance through state-run MinnesotaCare. They point to Tavona Johnson — she says her husband was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and they drained their retirement fund to pay insurance premiums for chemotherapy which was 14 thousand dollars per visit:
Walz to sign clean energy bill
Governor Tim Walz is at a labor union in the Twin Cities this afternoon (Tues 2pm) to sign a bill that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. Republicans warn prices will skyrocket, but Democratic Senator Nick Frentz from North Mankato says the move is necessary to fight climate change:
Food Shelves Feeling the Pressure of Increased Demand
Last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021. The increased demand has been putting extreme pressure on food organizations around the state. Jason Viana with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan says we need to be doing more than helping put food on the table:
Some Minnesota Hospitals NOT complying with Hospital Price Transparency Rule
A new report by Patient-Rights-Advocate.org shows a large majority of hospitals are continuing to hide the cost of care from consumers, including 33 hospitals in Minnesota. Cynthia Fisher, founder, and Chairwoman of PRA says they are finding there are wide price variations in the same hospitals for identical services:. “No...
MnDOT Reveal Winners Of “Name a Snowplow” Contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the winners of this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Over 64-thousand people voted on names for eight new snowplows that’ll be used across the state. The winners include “Yer a Blizzard, Harry,” “Sleetwood Mac,” “Blizzo,” “Han Snowlo,” “Blader Tot Hotdish,” “Better Call Salt,” “Clearopathtra,” and “Scoop! There it is.”
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Southeast Minnesota
(St. Charles, MN) — A winning 50 thousand dollar Powerball ticket has been sold in St. Charles. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The ticket was sold Monday night at the Whitewater Travel Plaza. The winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and a Powerball of 7.
