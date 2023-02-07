Attacker hits man with cane, kicks him down stairs at Manhattan subway station: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief hit a man in the face with a cane and kicked the victim down a set of stairs at a Manhattan subway station, police said Monday.

The attacker asked the 45-year-old victim if he could borrow his cellphone at the West 110th Street – Central Park West subway station on Jan. 23, officials said. When the victim handed over his phone, the attacker swung his cane into the victim’s face.

The bleeding victim followed the attacker up a set of stairs, police said. The attacker turned around and kicked the victim down the stairs before fleeing.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker. The NYPD released a surveillance image on Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.