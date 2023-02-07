ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Attacker hits man with cane, kicks him down stairs at Manhattan subway station: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksU3P_0kfYS2mD00

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief hit a man in the face with a cane and kicked the victim down a set of stairs at a Manhattan subway station, police said Monday.

The attacker asked the 45-year-old victim if he could borrow his cellphone at the West 110th Street – Central Park West subway station on Jan. 23, officials said. When the victim handed over his phone, the attacker swung his cane into the victim’s face.

Manhattan smoke shops selling unlicensed marijuana could face eviction

The bleeding victim followed the attacker up a set of stairs, police said. The attacker turned around and kicked the victim down the stairs before fleeing.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker. The NYPD released a surveillance image on Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

HECK-DA-RECK
2d ago

why would you give anyone your cell phone, especially if you don't know that person? Some of these incidents could have been avoided just by one making the right decision of walking away or just simply saying no.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man shot dead near Times Square

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near Times Square on Thursday, police said. The victim was shot in the right side of his chest near a Shake Shack by West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:40 p.m., officials said. The wounded man ran and collapsed outside a nearby deli. He was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn funeral for NYPD officer shot in off-duty robbery

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Loved ones and a sea of NYPD cops gathered on Thursday in Brooklyn to mourn fallen Officer Adeed Fayaz, fatally shot in a robbery attempt while off the clock. Fayaz was remembered in a service at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue near Glenwood Road. Fayaz, who […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman tried to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

QUEENS (PIX11) — A woman was found guilty of trying to kill her look-alike with poisoned cheesecake in Queens, prosecutors said Thursday. Brooklyn woman Viktoria Nasyrova stole the victim’s identification after giving her cheesecake laced with phenazepam, a type of tranquilizer, back in August of 2016, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. She was convicted […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to 25 years […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, pushed down stairs, robbed in Grand Central Station: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was pushed down a flight of subway stairs and robbed in Grand Central Station last month, police said on Wednesday. The suspect shoved the teen from behind before snatching his headphones and about $80 in cash on the No. 7 train platform in Grand Central Station on Jan. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Victim of shooting outside Brooklyn school speaks out

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A day after a shooting outside of Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn, one of the two teens shot is speaking out. A 17-year old victim said he had no idea what was going on during dismissal when a fight escalated to an all-out brawl. More than a dozen teens were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen accused of shooting 12-year-old boy in lobby of Brooklyn building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen is accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy in a Brooklyn building last week, police said on Thursday. The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the Jan. 31 incident in Brownsville, according to the NYPD. The victim was struck in the left shoulder in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Armed crooks posing as Con Ed workers rob woman in NYC home

Two crooks posing as Con Edison workers flashed a gun as they barged into a woman’s Brooklyn home and stole her TV late Monday, cops said.  The duo told the female resident they were from the utility company as they forced their way into the home on Rockaway Parkway near Clarkson Avenue in Brownsville around 11:55 p.m., authorities said.  They displayed a gun, but no shots were fired, cops said.  The pair ripped off a TV valued at about $1,000 before fleeing, cops said.  The woman, whose age was not immediately known, suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said.  The suspects were still on the loose Tuesday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Funeral to be held for NYPD officer killed off duty

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The bond fellow members of the NYPD share with slain Officer Adeed Fayaz remains unbroken. New York City deputy public advocate and former NYPD auxiliary police officer Kashif Hussain worked with Fayaz in Brooklyn’s 66th Precinct. “We want to remember him. We don’t want to forget his legacy – his personality. His dedication […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man sent to hospital after argument, stabbing on Park Avenue

A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed by another man outside of the Jose Israel Lopez Transitional Housing Program Wednesday night, police say. According to police, the two men got into an argument before things escalated and resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim and then fleeing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy