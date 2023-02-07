ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Asher Vail of Kelly Walsh Signs with Concordia College, MN.

Kelly Walsh football player Asher Vail has signed on with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Vail was an honorable mention, all-conference offensive lineman for the Trojans, and played every snap of the season as a junior. He missed one game during his senior but overall he's been a durable player on the line of scrimmage.
MOORHEAD, MN
K2 Radio

‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently

Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Fest Returns March 11

The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival returns March 11. Tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
CASPER, WY
msuexponent.com

Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest

Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving. The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Snowflakes Falling in Casper-Area Today, Strong Winds

The National Weather Service says snow is likely for the Casper-area today, around 1-2". Winds as high as 34 mph in town. Today's high is 36 degrees with a low around 20. Tomorrow there's a slight chance of snow flurries in the morning, with winds picking up to 41 mph.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Clear today, snow possible in Casper area on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — This week will be mostly clear except for a chance of snow on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is expected to be sunny and windy, with gusts of up to 32 mph and a high around 36 degrees. Wednesday could see...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash on Friday

DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound...
DOUGLAS, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/8/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Police say man held woman at gunpoint for 5 hours on Christmas Eve

CASPER, Wyo. — A 50-year-old man is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after a woman reported he broke into her residence on Christmas Eve and threatened to kill her and himself with a firearm. Michael Merritt appeared on the charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday....
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

