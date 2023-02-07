Read full article on original website
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
Jeffree Star Has a Disco With Camels at Casper Based ‘Star Yak Salon’
There's living life and then there is living your best life. Jeffree Star has definitely been doing the later since moving to the Cowboy State. Jeffree recently posted a new video to his official TikTok account of him hanging out with his newly acquired camels, but in the most interesting way. He captioned the video:
Wyoming Food for Thought Project raising 40,000 meals for local children for Spring Break
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Food for Thought Project is hosting the City Wide Food Drive, which starts Feb. 17 and continues through March 17, to raise 40,000 meals for local children during Spring Break. The City Wide Food Drive is an opportunity for businesses and residents to help more...
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
Asher Vail of Kelly Walsh Signs with Concordia College, MN.
Kelly Walsh football player Asher Vail has signed on with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Vail was an honorable mention, all-conference offensive lineman for the Trojans, and played every snap of the season as a junior. He missed one game during his senior but overall he's been a durable player on the line of scrimmage.
Natrona County Students WOW Judges at Casper College Science Fair [PHOTOS]
Students from across the community showcased their scientific expertise as they wowed the judges and spectators with projects at the annual District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan 28th, 2023, at Casper College. "Congratulations to all student participants!" read a Natrona County School District press release. "Science Fair, like...
‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently
Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Fest Returns March 11
The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival returns March 11. Tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
Pair of Natrona Runners to Compete at the College Level
Two Natrona County High School will be moving on to the college level as Mason Weickum has signed with Wayne State in Nebraska and Tristan Enders has committed to South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City. Weickum will be running track at the next level and is the defending...
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest
Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving. The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
Casper Restauranteur Offers Sober Alternatives to Classic Cocktails
In 2015, Cory Poulos had a decision to make. He could continue down the road he was currently on, or he could take a sharp left and reclaim his life. When he really started to think about it, the decision was an easy one. The hard part, at least for a time, was taking that very first step.
Snowflakes Falling in Casper-Area Today, Strong Winds
The National Weather Service says snow is likely for the Casper-area today, around 1-2". Winds as high as 34 mph in town. Today's high is 36 degrees with a low around 20. Tomorrow there's a slight chance of snow flurries in the morning, with winds picking up to 41 mph.
Clear today, snow possible in Casper area on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — This week will be mostly clear except for a chance of snow on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is expected to be sunny and windy, with gusts of up to 32 mph and a high around 36 degrees. Wednesday could see...
Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash on Friday
DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound...
Non-Perishable Food Donation Will Get You Into Natrona County Library Book Sale for Free
The Natrona County Public Library is gearing up for its annual book sale, coming up on February 18. And now, the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are offering free admission to the sale for those who donate a non-perishable food item. That's according to a Facebook post from...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/8/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty to Pointing Loaded Handgun at Another
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 8, before Judge Daniel L. Forgey. Brook Catherine Wilson, born in 2003, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. In exchange for her...
Police say man held woman at gunpoint for 5 hours on Christmas Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — A 50-year-old man is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after a woman reported he broke into her residence on Christmas Eve and threatened to kill her and himself with a firearm. Michael Merritt appeared on the charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday....
