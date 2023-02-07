Read full article on original website
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
Lita Makes Huge Return To WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Lita has made a shocking return to Monday Night Raw where she was on hand to help Becky Lynch in her struggles with Damage CTRL. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, the main event saw Bayley take on Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match that was supposed to happen on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Instead, Damage CTRL locked Lynch inside the cage and delivered a devastating beatdown meaning the match couldn’t take place, although the real reason the match was scrapped then soon came to light.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
WWE News: Nia Jax Says Pandemic Era Was Her Favorite For WWE, Dabba-Kato Explains Attacking Apollo Crews, NXT Video Highlights
– During a virtual signing for Highspots Superstore (via Wrestling Inc), Nia Jax said that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said: “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. – Last night’s episode of WWE NXT...
AEW Star Praises Sami Zayn's Turn At WWE Royal Rumble
Following Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns' intense match at the Royal Rumble, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline continued their vicious beat down Owens. However, when Sami Zayn interceded and was then tasked with delivering a chair shot to a helpless Owens by the "Tribal Chief," it was Reigns who found himself on the receiving end of Zayn's swing. Naturally, Zayn was decimated for the choice he made, with Jey Uso walking out of the violent affair, turning his back on his family.
WWE 'Suspends' Grayson Waller For NXT Media Call Incident
Grayson Waller will be forced to miss tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" as he has been suspended for one week. The "NXT" Twitter account revealed that the suspension was issued because of the Australian wrestler's actions during the Vengeance Day Media Call that WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was hosting. Waller has already responded to his punishment on social media by saying, "Definitely has nothing to do with what I said to him at gorilla or my tweet earlier."
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
Eight Matches Confirmed for AEW Dark; Former WWE and MLW Star to Debut
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, eight matches have been announced. EJ Nduka, a former WWE and MLW star, makes his AEW debut tonight against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.
2/7 WWE NXT Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating For Second Straight Week
Viewership numbers for the February 7, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on February 7, 2023 drew 562,000 viewers. This number is down from the 587,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
Daniel Garcia: J.A.S Is Running A Train On Ricky Starks On Cable TV, AEW Control Center | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. - Daniel Garcia says the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to run a train on Ricky Starks tonight:. - Tony Schiavone Gets You Ready for Championship Fight Night! AEW Control Center: El Paso, 2/8/23:. - Vinny Pacifico continues his...
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Still A Free Agent, My Goals Is To Really Find Where I Want To Be For A Long Time
Taya Valkyrie gives an update on her contract status and talks about working in different promotions around the world. Since being released by WWE in November 2021, Taya Valkyrie has made a point to stay busy in the world of wrestling. In 2022 alone, Valkyrie worked in places like IMPACT Wrestling, MLW, NWA, AAA, and GCW.
Meiko Satomura to team with Roxanne Perez on next week's WWE NXT
Bron Breakker will also return to NXT next week.
Taya Valkyrie On Her Contract Status, Billie Starkz, MLW, Microman, Dario Cueto, Lucha Underground
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Taya, who you can see on MLW on Reelz!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams
Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
