Washoe County, NV

Senior Resource Fair at Northwest Reno Library to be held Monday

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, February 13, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
RENO, NV
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno

A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
RENO, NV
92 Citations and Warnings Issued During WCSO'S Joining Forces Campaign

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released the numbers from its Joining Forces Campaign that took place from January 13-31, in 2023. A total of 92 citations and warnings were issued by Deputies, including:. 62 speeding violations. 17 distracted driving violations. 13 other citations. WCSO Deputies made 91 total traffic stops.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Man Charged with Open Murder in Sun Valley Shooting

Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives charged Billy Orth, 29, with open murder in the shooting of a man in Sun Valley on February 11, 2023. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of Leonesio Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. When Deputies got to the scene, they located...
SUN VALLEY, NV

