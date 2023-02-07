Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'
People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy With 19-Year-Old Eden Polani Amid Romance With Victoria Lamas
Ultimate ladies man Leonardo DiCaprio was out in full force this week! On Tuesday, January 31, the Titanic star, 48, was spotted getting close to 19-year-old model Eden Polani at the Los Angeles release party for Ebony Riley's new EP — despite his current romance with Victoria Lamas. DiCaprio, dressed in a black bomber jacket, dark pants and his signature baseball cap, was seen sitting next to the red-headed beauty, who rocked a grey pinstripe suit with a white blouse, as they smiled, chatted and enjoyed the event. The outing comes after buzz about the Once Upon a Time in...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Megyn Kelly Skewered On Social Media After Dissing Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Sad' Dating Habits & 'Bloated' Appearance
Though it was reported Leonardo DiCaprio and 19-year-old model Eden Polani are nothing more than friends, Megyn Kelly couldn't help but declare her outrage over the 48-year-old actor's tendency to date women under the age of 25. However, instead of simply expressing her frustrations with the ordeal, the journalist took several harsh digs at the Oscar winner on her podcast, and she's now receiving a ton of backlash for doing so."How would Megyn Kelly like it if Leonardo DiCaprio talked about her looks in the way she talked about his?" one Twitter user questioned, referencing the Fox News star calling...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Drew Barrymore Teases Leonardo DiCaprio for His Bachelor Lifestyle: ‘I Love He’s Still Clubbing’
All in good fun! Drew Barrymore had a cheeky comment about Leonardo DiCaprio’s reputation when it comes to dating. Barrymore, 47, spoke to Sam Smith on the Monday, January 23, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and asked the “I’m Not the Only One” singer, 30, who their first ever crush was. Smith, who uses […]
Sasha Walpole: Prince Harry ‘traded down’ for Meghan Markle
The “older” woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity kept the secret for 21 years out of “respect” for the prince, but now she’s opening up about the tale. In an exclusive TV interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Sasha Walpole shared her feelings on the Duke, 38, as well as his wife Meghan Markle, 41. New York Post columnist Piers Morgan asked Walpole, 40, her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and joked that they “share a lot in common.” “We do yeah, we both refer to him as ‘H,'” Walpole joked. Morgan added that “she’s gone from a digger to a gold digger,” referring...
Pippa Middleton's way of 'managing her weight' since becoming 'hands-on' mom
Pippa Middleton revealed how she 'manages' her weight since becoming a mother
Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Skips Out On Dad Marc Anthony's Wedding For Movie With Stepsiblings Seraphina & Samuel
Jennifer Lopez's child Emme stayed right by her side in Los Angeles while dad Marc Anthony got married in Miami. The 14-year-old stepped out with their famous mom, stepdad Ben Affleck and stepsiblings Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, to see a movie in Beverly Hills, while the Latin Grammy Award winner said "I do" to Nadia Ferreira in a lavish Florida ceremony on Saturday, January 28. Emme, dressed in a casual black sweatshirt and army green pants, was seen holding hands with their stepsister, who also rocked a casual sweatshirt and plaid pants combo, as the little family made their...
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch
The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Not Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani After Being Seen Together: Source
A source tells PEOPLE that "just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her" Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, a source tells PEOPLE. The Oscar winner, 48, sparked dating rumors after he attended model Riley Montana's (also known as Ebony Riley) album release party last month and was spotted sitting next to Polani. RELATED: Victoria Lamas' Father Says She Likes Leonardo DiCaprio 'Very Much,' but They're 'Not Dating' In a photo obtained by multiple outlets, the Titanic star and ITM Model Management-signed model...
Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Hold Hands As They’re Joined By Son Dylan, 22, On Red Carpet
Michael Douglas is a true family man! The Oscar winner, 78, brought his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and their son Dylan, 22, to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night (Feb. 6). Michael held Catherine’s hand, and wrapped his arm around his son, as the family of three proudly posed on the red carpet. Catherine and Dylan supported Michael on the carpet as he made his rounds doing interviews to talk about his role as Hank Pym in the Marvel movie.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Making a Rom-Com For Netflix, Says Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to add a rom-com to their Netflix portfolio next. A source told The Telegraph that, for the rest of the couple’s deal with Netflix, fans can expect “more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content.”. Though Harry and Meghan...
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28 Global music star Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in style. The bride, who married Anthony on Jan. 28 in Miami, turned to Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav for not one, but two, gorgeous wedding gowns. In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Sharon Sever, the Head Designer at Galia Lahav, shared some details about creating the looks for the...
