pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira
This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Belle Vernon woman gives old cat a new home after 11 years at Apollo shelter
Courtney Scalzott was grieving the recent death of her cat when she saw a Facebook post that changed everything. The social media plea by Kiski Valley Cat & Kitten Rescue was made in hopes of finding an owner for an adult cat that had been waiting 11 years to be adopted.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby nyala
The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming a new member to its family!. Baby Onyx was born recently, joining the herd of nyala at the zoo. The zoo released photos of Onyx with his mother Ruby. Both mom and baby are doing well.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Cranberry Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
cranberryeagle.com
SilverSneakers members staying fit, enjoying social setting of Butler YMCA
With a free SilverSneakers membership, seniors can get out, get moving and improve their social lives. With a whole schedule devoted to the program, the plan is the second-largest at the Butler YMCA, behind only the family package. A common misconception is that SilverSneakers members are limited in what they’re...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Woman living in Pittsburgh senior living facility dealing with mouse infestation
Family tells Channel 11 that a woman living in a local senior living facility is dealing with a mouse problem with no end in sight.
cranberryeagle.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Cranberry Mall closing
While customers of the Bed Bath and Beyond in the Cranberry Mall thought they dodged a bullet in August when it was announced 150 stores would close, the bell has now tolled for the Cranberry location. Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that 87 more stores will...
wtae.com
Crews work to resolve unexpected odor in parts of Westmoreland County
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Crews in parts of Westmoreland County were busy late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with reports of natural gas odors in homes and businesses. Most of the reports came from people in the Murrysville area. People’s Gas said the smell is not coming from a...
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
Crews clean substance off road after crash in Pittsburgh
Part of Route 51 was temporarily closed after a crash in Pittsburgh.
Edinboro Hotel featured in Hallmark movie
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to correct a building’s name. The Edinboro Hotel once again is in the limelight. This time the local landmark is briefly shown in the background of a Hallmark channel movie, “Sweeter than Chocolate.” It’s not the first time the Edinboro Hotel has been featured on the small screen. In […]
‘You can see the changes’: At Plum event, Veterans attest to value of medical service dogs
As a sufferer of post-traumatic stress disorder, Army veteran Debbie Richey left her house only rarely. That changed with some constant canine companionship. “I finally started to be able to go out in public. At first, I was a little afraid. I wasn’t sure. I never had a dog before,” Richey said. “I started taking chances: I’m going to see if I can do this. And every time I did, she was right there with me.”
explore venango
Eva Jean Plyler
Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives
An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
What’s that smell? Calls pour into Westmoreland 911 when too much ‘rotten egg’ compound added to gas
Westmoreland County 911 received a number of calls Tuesday night from people reporting a natural gas odor.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
