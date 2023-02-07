ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira

This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby nyala

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming a new member to its family!. Baby Onyx was born recently, joining the herd of nyala at the zoo. The zoo released photos of Onyx with his mother Ruby. Both mom and baby are doing well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
One Injured In Cranberry Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
SilverSneakers members staying fit, enjoying social setting of Butler YMCA

With a free SilverSneakers membership, seniors can get out, get moving and improve their social lives. With a whole schedule devoted to the program, the plan is the second-largest at the Butler YMCA, behind only the family package. A common misconception is that SilverSneakers members are limited in what they’re...
Bed Bath and Beyond in Cranberry Mall closing

While customers of the Bed Bath and Beyond in the Cranberry Mall thought they dodged a bullet in August when it was announced 150 stores would close, the bell has now tolled for the Cranberry location. Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that 87 more stores will...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Edinboro Hotel featured in Hallmark movie

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to correct a building’s name. The Edinboro Hotel once again is in the limelight. This time the local landmark is briefly shown in the background of a Hallmark channel movie, “Sweeter than Chocolate.” It’s not the first time the Edinboro Hotel has been featured on the small screen. In […]
EDINBORO, PA
‘You can see the changes’: At Plum event, Veterans attest to value of medical service dogs

As a sufferer of post-traumatic stress disorder, Army veteran Debbie Richey left her house only rarely. That changed with some constant canine companionship. “I finally started to be able to go out in public. At first, I was a little afraid. I wasn’t sure. I never had a dog before,” Richey said. “I started taking chances: I’m going to see if I can do this. And every time I did, she was right there with me.”
PLUM, PA
Eva Jean Plyler

Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives

An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

