As a sufferer of post-traumatic stress disorder, Army veteran Debbie Richey left her house only rarely. That changed with some constant canine companionship. “I finally started to be able to go out in public. At first, I was a little afraid. I wasn’t sure. I never had a dog before,” Richey said. “I started taking chances: I’m going to see if I can do this. And every time I did, she was right there with me.”

PLUM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO