Missoula, MT

Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week

The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
This Montana Town Is A Proven Winter Activity Paradise

Winter in Montana can sometimes feel like it’s going to last forever; if you let it. There is so much that a person can do to enjoy the season and not all of it has to do with barreling down a mountain with skis or a snowboard attached to your feet. Sometimes it is as simple as just getting out of the house and getting some fresh air. There are so many different amazing places to go to in the winter in Montana, it is hard to choose just one. Last weekend we were able to get out and enjoy one of our favorite winter places to spend some time.
Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events

Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
Hotels Between Missoula and Coeur d’Alene For Road Trips

When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location

Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
Famous Rock Creek Lodge Offered For Sale. Testy Fest 2.0 Anyone?

The Rock Creek Lodge just outside of Missoula has been offered for sale. Who wants to bring back Testy Fest?. I've spent a good amount of time at the Rock Creek Lodge. For many years I was your official MC for the World Famous Testy Fest. If you're wondering if I have any crazy stories the answer is yes. Great googly moogly, yes. One year a naked dude brought his pet zebra. Not kidding.
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident

A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Burglar Shot by Missoula Homeowner Passes Away

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
Play Ball! Are You Ready For An Amazing Internship In Missoula?

Are you ready to have an amazing summer of baseball and get paid? Our Missoula PaddlHeads have some awesome internship opportunities. Most days I absolutely hate being an adult. I wish I could go back to summer as a kid when we just played baseball every day and had fun. Does this sound like you? Well then have I got a gig you'll love! Our own Missoula PaddleHeads just announced 10 internship opportunities that include pay and housing! Here is what they are looking for.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
