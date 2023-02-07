Read full article on original website
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Former Missoula City Councilor’s Bill Would Lower Property Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
This Montana Town Is A Proven Winter Activity Paradise
Winter in Montana can sometimes feel like it’s going to last forever; if you let it. There is so much that a person can do to enjoy the season and not all of it has to do with barreling down a mountain with skis or a snowboard attached to your feet. Sometimes it is as simple as just getting out of the house and getting some fresh air. There are so many different amazing places to go to in the winter in Montana, it is hard to choose just one. Last weekend we were able to get out and enjoy one of our favorite winter places to spend some time.
Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events
Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
Hotels Between Missoula and Coeur d’Alene For Road Trips
When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location
Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
Famous Rock Creek Lodge Offered For Sale. Testy Fest 2.0 Anyone?
The Rock Creek Lodge just outside of Missoula has been offered for sale. Who wants to bring back Testy Fest?. I've spent a good amount of time at the Rock Creek Lodge. For many years I was your official MC for the World Famous Testy Fest. If you're wondering if I have any crazy stories the answer is yes. Great googly moogly, yes. One year a naked dude brought his pet zebra. Not kidding.
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
McConaughey in Montana? New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1944’
We have been hearing rumors of the possible departure of Kevin Costner from the hit television drama "Yellowstone." The modern day western has taken the world by storm, and has really put Montana on the map. But, as we gear up for the second part of season 5 to air this summer, know that it might be the last.
Burglar Shot by Missoula Homeowner Passes Away
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
Play Ball! Are You Ready For An Amazing Internship In Missoula?
Are you ready to have an amazing summer of baseball and get paid? Our Missoula PaddlHeads have some awesome internship opportunities. Most days I absolutely hate being an adult. I wish I could go back to summer as a kid when we just played baseball every day and had fun. Does this sound like you? Well then have I got a gig you'll love! Our own Missoula PaddleHeads just announced 10 internship opportunities that include pay and housing! Here is what they are looking for.
Are Missoula Flu Cases Down Because People are Wearing Masks?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A surprising statement regarding flu cases came late last week from Pam Whitney, Registered Nurse with the Missoula City-County Health Department, who is a specialist in Infectious Diseases. KGVO News was following up on a conversation with Whitney on January 12, where she stated that...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
