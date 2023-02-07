ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
AVALON, NJ
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore amusement park contesting $10K fine in ferris wheel worker’s death

An Ocean City amusement park is contesting a $10,000 fine it received after a man fell to his death while working on the ferris wheel. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filed Gilamco Inc., which owns Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, $10,151 on Nov. 2 of last year for not ensuring that “each walking/working surface could support the intended load for that surface.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Watching the New Jersey Wind Port take shape

The state budgeted almost $500M for the initial phase of the project. The state’s offshore wind industry can’t take off without the completion of a massive wind port, which is being built in Salem County on the eastern shore of the Delaware River. It’s where enormous turbines and blades will be constructed for future offshore wind projects and is potentially a hub for clean-energy jobs for decades to come.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?

There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
GALLOWAY, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School

The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
