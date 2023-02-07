Read full article on original website
Related
Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach
The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season. According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.
Popular Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ to Reopen Means Spring Is Coming
Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth. We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Mysteriously Closes
Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently visiting...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Atlantic County animal shelter drops adoption fees this month
PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees during the month of February. According to the American Heart Association, pets can help you reduce stress, boost mood, get more exercise, and lower blood pressure, and cholesterol. So, to celebrate American Heart Month, the shelter, located...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’
We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
Jersey Shore amusement park contesting $10K fine in ferris wheel worker’s death
An Ocean City amusement park is contesting a $10,000 fine it received after a man fell to his death while working on the ferris wheel. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filed Gilamco Inc., which owns Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, $10,151 on Nov. 2 of last year for not ensuring that “each walking/working surface could support the intended load for that surface.”
Dad: Security guard hurt my daughter in Galloway, NJ school fight
GALLOWAY — The father of an Absegami High School sophomore is filing charges after his daughter was reportedly injured by a security guard who was breaking up a fight in the school Wednesday morning, according to the news outlet Breaking AC. Videos that have been removed from Instagram, the...
Watching the New Jersey Wind Port take shape
The state budgeted almost $500M for the initial phase of the project. The state’s offshore wind industry can’t take off without the completion of a massive wind port, which is being built in Salem County on the eastern shore of the Delaware River. It’s where enormous turbines and blades will be constructed for future offshore wind projects and is potentially a hub for clean-energy jobs for decades to come.
Does Galloway Township Need Another Dollar General?
There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development. The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at...
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished
Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ Scam Hitting NJ Stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant, or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
ocnjdaily.com
Contractor to Replace Damaged Floors at Ocean City High School
The Board of Education plans to approve a contract Thursday totaling $393,835 to replace the main and auxiliary gym floors and the weight room floor at Ocean City High School after pipes burst in December due to freezing temperatures, destroying the floors. A special meeting of the school board is...
Jersey Proud: Abandoned 80-year-old locomotive being restored at Woodstown Central Railroad
Locomotive No. 9 was used for 40 years before it was abandoned in the woods for another several decades, left to fall apart.
177th Fighter Wing Announces Night Flights At Atlantic City Airport
It's also the sounds of your social media pinging as people ask "What's with all the planes?" Officials at the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing have announced a period of three weeks - beginning now - where they'll be flying a heavier night schedule in, out, and around the Atlantic City International Airport area.
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
Vineland, NJ, Police Seek Those Responsible For Damage at Historic Cemetery
Officials in Vineland are asking for your help as they investigate damage at a local historic cemetery. Police say several headstone markers and property at Siloam Cemetery on North Valley Avenue were toppled and/or displaced. Siloam Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in the city, dating back over 150 years. Officials...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0