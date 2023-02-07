The Golden Lamb, a Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history, will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The schedule kicks off this month with the first event in its 2023 Dinner with History series. The event, occurring the same week as Presidents Day, will explore the stories of the Golden Lamb’s past presidential visitors. According to its website, tickets for the event are sold out.

LEBANON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO