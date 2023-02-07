Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
Trumpet legend Wynton Marsalis leads free concert for local students
“Music education is important for our country,” Grammy winner says in Springfield stop. More than 1,300 middle school, high school and college students from throughout the area watched a free concert in Springfield on Thursday by Wynton Marsalis, one of the most accomplished trumpeters in music history. All it...
New candy store opens Friday in Tipp City
Rad Candy Company, a new candy store located at 114 E. Main St. in Tipp City, is opening its doors Friday, Feb. 10 hoping to bring a new experience to people in the community. “When we’re picking things, we try to find stuff that we connect with and we’re trying to find those things that people will remember from their childhood,” said Mark Underwood, who owns the candy store with his wife, Kari, and best friend, Chad Mowen.
The Neon to host free screening of Dunbar documentary
The Neon in downtown Dayton will host a free screening of “Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask” at 6 p.m Thursday. Written and directed by Ohio University professor Frederick Lewis, the film chronicles the life and legacy of Dayton’s prodigious native son. Born to former slaves, Dunbar (June 27, 1872-Feb. 9, 1906) is best known for such poems as “We Wear the Mask” and “Sympathy.”
Golden Lamb to host first events since pandemic began
The Golden Lamb, a Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history, will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The schedule kicks off this month with the first event in its 2023 Dinner with History series. The event, occurring the same week as Presidents Day, will explore the stories of the Golden Lamb’s past presidential visitors. According to its website, tickets for the event are sold out.
Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals
Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon. “The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
Art supply store to close in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood
Hue House, an art supply store in downtown Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill historic neighborhood, is closing its doors in mid-March, according to a Feb. 5 post on the store’s Facebook page. “The store has really struggled for the last two years,” the post said. “At the end...
Puppies from Humane Society of Greater Dayton play in Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet
Two puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will play for the Lombarky Trophy in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX airing at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Humane Society of Greater Dayton CEO Brian Weltge told Dayton.com this is the first Puppy Bowl the nonprofit has been a part of.
Milillo’s Pizza owner on closing: ‘It just breaks my heart that it has to come to this’
Milillo’s Pizza will close because the iconic Hamilton restaurant’s owner said the business has struggled financially in recent years, and it hasn’t been able to weather that trouble. Owner Ronald Stout said his family pizza restaurant was negatively impacted by a number of issues, including the nearly...
University of Dayton-supported West Dayton incubator is accepting new microloan applications
An incubator focused on West Dayton businesses is taking new applications. The Greater West Dayton Incubator is accepting applications through Feb. 25 for a round of microloans from $500 to $15,000, the University of Dayton said. The program supports Black, women and other underrepresented business owners as well as those...
Dayton Flyers to battle Wright State Raiders at Day Air Ballpark
The University of Dayton baseball team will play a home game at Day Air Ballpark for the third straight year in 2023. The Flyers will host Wright State University on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Dayton Dragons president and general manager Robert Murphy...
