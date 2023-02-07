Read full article on original website
Lady Irish and Raiders square off for league rematch
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Wamego and Chapman girl’s basketball teams will square off for the second time in league play in a rematch of an earlier 68-43 victory for the Lady Raiders. Wamego comes into this contest ranked as the #1 team in...
KU's Wilson named to Naismith Trophy midseason team
ATLANTA – Kansas redshirt junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the 2023 Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. There are 30 total student-athletes named to the midseason squad and Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Trophy joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).
Prater leads Jayhawks past TCU, 73-55
LAWRENCE – Chandler Prater scored a career-high 19 points while Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 15th double-double of the season as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated TCU, 73-55, on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks improve to 15-7 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play, while TCU drops to 6-17...
This unsung freshman has Jerome Tang excited about Kansas State basketball’s future
Jerome Tang is expecting very big things from Kansas State freshman Taj Manning after he completes a redshirt season with the Wildcats.
Nowell, No. 12 Kansas State finish fast, top No. 17 TCU
MANHATTAN — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU 82-61 on Tuesday night. The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game. "Coach got on our butts," Nowell said about the sudden surge. "We just...
No. 9 Kansas blows lead, then holds off No. 5 Texas, 88-80
LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. was willing to acknowledge that Kansas was facing something rare when fifth-ranked and Big 12-leading Texas arrived at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night: a must-win game. The defending national champs played like it. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Harris had 17 points, six rebounds...
KU football transfers receive individual grades from 247Sports
The Kansas football program continues to recruit the transfer portal well under Lance Leipold. For the third-consecutive offseason KU has added double-digit transfers. Just like last year, KU used the mid-year transfer market to add players who will be on campus for spring practice, which is set to begin on February 28. KU added 10 mid-year transfers who will arrive on scholarship and all of them are on campus and in classes, including six players on defense, three players on offense and one specialist.
KU's Dick named to Jerry West Shooting Guard of Year Top 10
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has been named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Top 10, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry...
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
KVOE
Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia
An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea […]
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
‘The sky is the limit’: Kansas man makes flying look easy with paramotor
NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – For Lucas Niehues, keeping his feet on the ground is easier said than done. 27 News spoke with Niehues, a local paramotoring enthusiast hailing from Nemaha County, about his unconventional hobby. Niehues relies on a paramotor, or powered paraglider, to take to the skies, capturing some truly eye-catching photos and […]
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia woman sustains minor injuries in Thursday morning accident
An Emporia woman was injured Thursday morning after she lost control on Highway 99 due to icy conditions. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Miller, 29-year-old Kathirine Hinkle was heading north in the 100 block of K-99 when she lost control of her 2015 Subaru Forester due to ice on the roadway at 7:42 a.m. Her vehicle ended up in the east ditch.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
WIBW
Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick streets and roadways Thursday morning in the Topeka area. Several crashes were reported along Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Topeka. Traffic was backed up for more than 2 hours on eastbound I-70 after a...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rodrick and Kim Nauling started their barbeque restaurant in Junction City back in 2018 before moving it to Topeka at the end of 2021. Rodrick says the food they serve is the same food he’s been making his whole life. “This is what I grew...
WIBW
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward...
