California State

Nevadans urged to evaluate flood risk and explore flood insurance amid changing weather patterns

Floods can happen anytime, anywhere, sometimes with little to no warning; and Nevada is certainly no exception. Last summer unexpected heavy rains gushed onto Las Vegas casino floors and flooded homes; and just this past month our neighbors in northern California were hit with unprecedented back-to-back floods lasting several days, resulting in over 20 fatalities, billions of dollars in damage, and thousands of residents being displaced from their homes. These flood victims are now faced with the daunting challenge of how to recover and rebuild.
NEVADA STATE
AmeriGas releases update on propane delivery challenges in northern Nevada

Governor Lombardo’s executive order declaring propane delivery an emergency in Nevada expired last week, but one company is still seeing challenges – AmeriGas. AmeriGas released a statement to 2 News on Tuesday:. The most recent storm impacts continue to cause delivery delays. Our teams are working seven days...
NEVADA STATE
California proposal would reinstate prisoners' voting rights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location

Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion." Patrick...
EL PASO, TX
Nevada's Rainy Day Fund Now Over $900 Million, Highest Balance in History

Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund now has a balance of $904 million, following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week. Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday that the Rainy Day Fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.
NEVADA STATE
Two Local Educators Honored with Milken Award on Tuesday

Florence Drake Elementary teacher Jason Murray and Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher Liz Barnum were each surprised with a national Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that each teacher can use however they choose to. Milken Educator Awards Founder...
SPARKS, NV

