Floods can happen anytime, anywhere, sometimes with little to no warning; and Nevada is certainly no exception. Last summer unexpected heavy rains gushed onto Las Vegas casino floors and flooded homes; and just this past month our neighbors in northern California were hit with unprecedented back-to-back floods lasting several days, resulting in over 20 fatalities, billions of dollars in damage, and thousands of residents being displaced from their homes. These flood victims are now faced with the daunting challenge of how to recover and rebuild.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO