Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Nevadans urged to evaluate flood risk and explore flood insurance amid changing weather patterns
Floods can happen anytime, anywhere, sometimes with little to no warning; and Nevada is certainly no exception. Last summer unexpected heavy rains gushed onto Las Vegas casino floors and flooded homes; and just this past month our neighbors in northern California were hit with unprecedented back-to-back floods lasting several days, resulting in over 20 fatalities, billions of dollars in damage, and thousands of residents being displaced from their homes. These flood victims are now faced with the daunting challenge of how to recover and rebuild.
2news.com
AmeriGas releases update on propane delivery challenges in northern Nevada
Governor Lombardo’s executive order declaring propane delivery an emergency in Nevada expired last week, but one company is still seeing challenges – AmeriGas. AmeriGas released a statement to 2 News on Tuesday:. The most recent storm impacts continue to cause delivery delays. Our teams are working seven days...
2news.com
California proposal would reinstate prisoners' voting rights
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
2news.com
Nevada Senate Introduces Bill to Protect State Abortion Providers, Out-of-State Patients
As the legislative session continues in Carson City, state democratic leaders are introducing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions. Senate Bill 131 would codify an executive order that was issued by former Governor Steve Sisolak in June 2022. According to lawmakers, the legislation would...
2news.com
Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location
Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
2news.com
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion." Patrick...
2news.com
Nevada's Rainy Day Fund Now Over $900 Million, Highest Balance in History
Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund now has a balance of $904 million, following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week. Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday that the Rainy Day Fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.
2news.com
Red Cross offers Valentine’s gift package that could literally save lives, and it’s free
This year, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is encouraging residents to consider ordering a valuable Valentine’s Day gift package that could save a loved one’s life: a free smoke alarm plus free installation. Through its Home Fire Campaign, the Red Cross is working to reduce home...
2news.com
Two Local Educators Honored with Milken Award on Tuesday
Florence Drake Elementary teacher Jason Murray and Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher Liz Barnum were each surprised with a national Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that each teacher can use however they choose to. Milken Educator Awards Founder...
2news.com
Legislative issues that could drive contention at Nevada's 82nd legislative session
The 82nd Nevada Legislature started Monday and lawmakers set the tone for what some predict could be a contentious session between the Governor and Legislature democrats. Many lawmakers talked about reaching across the aisle, leaving behind the old playbook, and finding solutions. However, some sources predict it could be a...
2news.com
Republicans have hopes for productive session with Gov. Lombardo occupying the executive branch
Tuesday marked day two of the 82nd Nevada Legislature and lawmakers are putting in the groundwork for bills that will go through months of vetting. There is a lot of 'new' at the legislature: hundreds of new bills introduced, 14 new assembly members (seven from each party), and seven new senators.
2news.com
Battle lines drawn between Democrats and Republicans over election legislation
The right to vote is fundamental to American society. it is also a major focus for Nevada's 82nd Legislative Session that began this week. A big push for Governor Joe Lombardo and republicans is election reform. They say all Nevadans should have access to mail-in ballots, but there needs to...
Comments / 0