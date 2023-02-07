ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023

The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

New home for ROSS Recovery Center in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday marked a big step forward for a local organization tasked with helping people overcome substance abuse. Birmingham's ROSS Recovery Center has a brand new home, just off of busy Greensprings Highway on Joyce Street. People like Samantha Houston are ready and waiting to assist with the recovery process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Chris Burson Turned His Floral Company Into a Community Love Fest

At age 6, Christopher Burson got his first job at a Birmingham funeral home and was immediately enamored with the flowers. “The beauty, the smell, the color, and the different sizes,” he said. “I don’t have a favorite flower; I love them all. They all have their purpose. God made them for us to enjoy. They’re just another way of Him showing His creativity and His beauty.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

