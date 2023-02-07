Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt reacts to Alabama coordinator hires, sends message to Crimson Tide fans
Joel Klatt took an opportunity to weigh in on the Alabama coordinator hires. The FOX Sports analyst said he was surprised about Tommy Rees because he figured Rees was “ultra committed” to Notre Dame. “But this is a great opportunity for Tommy Rees, a great opportunity,” Klatt said....
What is going on at Nana Funks? Birmingham wants to know
Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.
tdalabamamag.com
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Just A Minute: Should There Be Changes in Alabama Basketball's Lineup?
Nimari Burnett and Rylan Griffen have taken a step forward while Jaden Bradley has taken a step backwards. Will there be a change?
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Crews respond to chemical spill in downtown Birmingham
Crews are working the scene of a chemical spill in downtown Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
New home for ROSS Recovery Center in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday marked a big step forward for a local organization tasked with helping people overcome substance abuse. Birmingham's ROSS Recovery Center has a brand new home, just off of busy Greensprings Highway on Joyce Street. People like Samantha Houston are ready and waiting to assist with the recovery process.
birminghamtimes.com
How Chris Burson Turned His Floral Company Into a Community Love Fest
At age 6, Christopher Burson got his first job at a Birmingham funeral home and was immediately enamored with the flowers. “The beauty, the smell, the color, and the different sizes,” he said. “I don’t have a favorite flower; I love them all. They all have their purpose. God made them for us to enjoy. They’re just another way of Him showing His creativity and His beauty.”
Girls area tournament roundup: Late run spurs Minor to victory over Homewood
Minor’s Nailah Mayes hit a driving layup in the final minute and completed the three-point play with the ensuing free throw to cap a 17-7 fourth quarter run in the 47-42 victory over Homewood in Class 6A, Area 9 girls action. Minor (15-9) advanced to the area title game...
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Plane gets stuck in mud after landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after a UPS plane landed and got stuck in mud early Thursday morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. According to airport spokesperson Kim Hunt, the plane landed and was taxing to its designated area around 5:10 a.m. when the pilot took a turn away from the surface and […]
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
Comments / 0