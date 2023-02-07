Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Related
click orlando
Near record heat in Orlando area before front brings rain, cooler temps
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front moving into Central Florida. We will see rain and some storms on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s -- near records...
click orlando
Warm, sunny until new front moves through Central Florida later this week
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more dry, stable, air with high pressure dominating the forecast. Expect a high temperature on Tuesday of 77. The average high in Orlando is 74. Expect a high temperature of 80 on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s...
click orlando
Orlando Solar Bears and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announce partnership to make games even more icy
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday that they are now partnering with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to give fans special offers throughout this season. This Italian ice shop will provide fans with exclusive deals through the Solar Bears official team newsletter, Bear Bites, and in-game prize opportunities.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
fox35orlando.com
Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
click orlando
Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
Date set for 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Orlando
Organizers are sharing new details about this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
click orlando
💟Enter to win Dora Queen paddlewheel boat cruise, dinner for two
TAVARES, Fla. – Looking for a romantic, laid back activity for you and your loved one or crush? (Or just a fun time with a friend?) News 6 has you covered with a Sunday Funday cruise for two on the Dora Queen paddlewheel boat and we’re throwing in dinner afterward.
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?
Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.
click orlando
Kitten rescued in Daytona Beach after being stranded in tree for 3 days
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A kitten stranded for three days in a tree was rescued by Daytona Beach fire crews, according to the fire department. In a post on Tuesday, the fire department announced that crews were able to remove the kitten. [TRENDING: Woman’s body found after man shoots...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
Just Salad Expands to Orlando with 2 New Store Openings in Winter Park and Winter Garden
The brand serves accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh ingredients
National Pizza Day: 9 Orlando spots to celebrate with a slice
If you woke up craving a cheesy slice, there could be a reason: It’s National Pizza Day.
Zaxby’s to Open Orlando Location After Record Debut in St. Cloud
“We just had the third biggest opening day and week in company history at the new St. Cloud location we just recently opened,” Morris says, exuberant.
orangeobserver.com
Crooked Can expanding into Lake County
Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
fox35orlando.com
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. Officers said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in downtown Orlando while the woman was away from home. The woman told authorities that her...
WESH
1 dead after crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month
NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene. Just Salad is officially opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at 415 S. Orlando Ave. — grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road — with a grand opening set for next week.
click orlando
Central Florida families rely on food drives as they feel effects of inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, along with charity organization Serenity’s Grace, are getting results for families who are struggling to put food on the table. On Thursday, dozens lined up for hours in the hope of getting free groceries. “A lot of...
Comments / 0