Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
OVIEDO, FL
Evie M.

Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?

Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Crooked Can expanding into Lake County

Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. Officers said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in downtown Orlando while the woman was away from home. The woman told authorities that her...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month

NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene. Just Salad is officially opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at  415 S. Orlando Ave. — grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road — with a grand opening set for next week.
ORLANDO, FL

