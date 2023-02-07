Read full article on original website
This Local Magic Valley Store Quietly Moves to New Address
With so many stores closing and new ones opening in the last few years, it is hard to keep track of all of them. It seems weekly that stores close in the Magic Valley, and days or weeks later something new has moved in. One day a store will be where it has always been, and a few days or weeks later, you drive by and without notice, it is gone. This has become the norm, but sometimes when a store disappears from its location, it isn't because the store closed. One store in the Magic Valley recently disappeared, but the owner has confirmed that they aren't closed or strictly online, instead they have changed locations.
This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country
Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
New passenger traffic record set at the Boise Airport
Almost 4.5 million passengers traveled through BOI in 2022. This represents a nine percent increase from the previous record, set in 2019. A good sign for the airport's future.
One of America’s Best National Parks 8 Hours from Boise (Hidden Gem)
One of America's best, "hidden gem" National Parks is 8 hours from Boise. Both Idaho and Utah have a bunch of amazing National Parks, but when there's a lot to choose from, some places tend to be overlooked. However, that doesn't mean the overlooked parks are any less amazing. There's...
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
Want People To Leave Idaho? There’s A Way How Now
For some, the answer is an internet comment. Don't agree with a point of view? Internet comment!. Not happy with someone's decision? Internet comment!. Someone didn't agree with your take on Avatar 2? Internet comment!. See a trend here? As humans, we tend to think that if we simply say...
KTVB
Handlebar brings the beach to Boise with 32k lbs of sand
Boise is 509 miles away from the closest beach. So one local bar laid down 32-thousand pounds of sand in the middle of winter in order to bring the beach to Boise.
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Is Boise Really One Of America’s Most Disgusting Dirty Cities?
When people talk about Boise, the word "dirty" doesn't typically come up, but maybe it should. With the increase in population, we all knew that eventually, our clean city would be harder to keep clean. Evidence suggests that day is coming much sooner than we expected. LawnStarter studied the largest...
Eviction court hearings increasing in Ada and Canyon counties
BOISE, Idaho — Fighting the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley takes a team like the one at Jesse Tree — a local non-profit working to keep people facing eviction in their homes. But lately, more people in Ada and Canyon counties need help. Morgan DeCarl, Jesse Tree...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
Iconic Hip Hop Star, Actor Announces Major Boise Summer Concert
Summer of 2023 is shaping up to be one for the record books here in the Treasure Valley. Not only are we all ready for this frigid weather to go away--but we're ready for all of the things that come with summer in Boise: bustling patios, outdoor parties, daylight that goes all day...literally, and CONCERTS!
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
South Idaho Teacher’s Student Fight Club ‘Appalling’ Say Police
Police in southern Idaho are continuing to investigate a middle school teacher who was arrested days ago for allegedly recording his students fighting in a classroom for the purpose of sharing the videos to social media. One Caldwell investigating officer has described the teacher's actions as "appalling." It's been over...
Post Register
Police respond to Boise Mall, no evidence of shots fired
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall for a report of shots fired outside of the mall, but have not found evidence of shots being fired or any reports of injuries. Multiple agencies responded, but officers have determined there is no ongoing threat...
Idaho Police Want Better After Weak Sentencing From Idaho Judges
Nampa Police Department frustrations continue to boil over. In a Facebook post on January 7, 2023, the Nampa Police Department shared a press release announcing that a man charged with attempted rape was sent on "Rider." According to the press release, a rider is described as "retained jurisdiction, often called...
