ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NOLA.com

Pelicans trade Devonte' Graham to Spurs, get veteran wing in return

The New Orleans Pelicans made a move before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson, a veteran wing, from the San Antonio Spurs. They sent back guard Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the Spurs, sweeteners that allowed New Orleans to avoid paying Graham the $12.1 million he is owed in 2023-24 and the $12.7 million he is set to earn in 2024-25.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
chatsports.com

Hawks finish trip with loss to Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up their five-game road trip with a 116-107 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the visitors with 22 points behind five made threes, Trae Young adding 16 points and 16 assists. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 points while C.J. McCollum added 21 points.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 8, 2023

New Orleans (29-27) posted a third straight victory Tuesday, beating Atlanta 116-107 in the Smoothie King Center. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy. On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans have moved up a couple spots over the last few days, now in eighth place...
ATLANTA, LA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 2/8/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 8, 2023. New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

Covington alumnus recounts first season with the 49ers

Former Covington offensive lineman Joe Graves will watch Sunday's Super Bowl with some unique insight. The 29-year-old recently completed his first season as the San Francisco 49ers' assistant offensive line coach. The 49ers fell to the Eagles, 31-7, in the NFC Championship, just one win short of playing on the biggest stage.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy