Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Several' Nets Insiders Blame PG for Brooklyn's Lack of Success
After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets could use the point guard as a scapegoat for the team's struggles. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some in the organization believe Irving is to blame for the team's falling short of expectations:. "They didn't do enough winning...
NBA trade deadline: What Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades mean for the Memphis Grizzlies
The landscape of the Western Conference has drastically changed since Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant told the world he was "fine in the West." In the past week alone, NBA star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant was sent to the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Pelicans stay relatively quiet at trade deadline, betting on what they already have
While many of the homes in the NBA Western Conference neighborhood underwent major renovations before Thursday's trade deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans basically changed a light bulb. The Pelicans’ acquisition of veteran wing Josh Richardson from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and some draft picks wasn’t...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton is targeting three more Saints assistants for his Broncos staff, per sources
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is wasting no time building his new coaching staff in Denver, and he's targeted four members of his old staff in New Orleans as prospects. The Broncos plan to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position, multiple sources...
Could Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Reunite With Suns? NBA Insider’s Note Suggests So
The Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant duo officially was split Sunday when the Nets traded the former to the Mavericks. In fact, neither player calls Brooklyn home anymore, as Durant on Thursday was traded to the Phoenix Suns. But is there a chance the NBA superstars’ separation is only temporary?. Brian...
NOLA.com
Pelicans trade Devonte' Graham to Spurs, get veteran wing in return
The New Orleans Pelicans made a move before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson, a veteran wing, from the San Antonio Spurs. They sent back guard Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the Spurs, sweeteners that allowed New Orleans to avoid paying Graham the $12.1 million he is owed in 2023-24 and the $12.7 million he is set to earn in 2024-25.
NBA trade deadline updates: Nets trade part of Kevin Durant haul; Lakers acquire Mo Bamba
NBA trade deadline day has arrived and some big names have already been dealt. Stay up to date on the latest rumors and moves.
NBA trade deadline winners and losers feature Suns, Lakers, Nets and Warriors
Aside from Cleveland and Chicago, every team made a trade as more power shifted to the Western Conference and draft picks were in high demand.
chatsports.com
Hawks finish trip with loss to Pelicans
The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up their five-game road trip with a 116-107 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the visitors with 22 points behind five made threes, Trae Young adding 16 points and 16 assists. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 points while C.J. McCollum added 21 points.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 8, 2023
New Orleans (29-27) posted a third straight victory Tuesday, beating Atlanta 116-107 in the Smoothie King Center. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy. On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans have moved up a couple spots over the last few days, now in eighth place...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Why Super Bowl 57 reminds me of Super Bowl 50, and not in a good way for the Eagles
This year’s Super Bowl reminds me a lot of Super Bowl 50. You might recall that games seven years ago. The Carolina Panthers entered the Super Bowl as the prohibitive favorites over the Denver Broncos. They’d gone 15-1 that year and rolled through the NFC playoffs without much problem, scoring easy wire-to-wire wins over the Seahawks and Cardinals.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/8/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 8, 2023. New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack.
NOLA.com
Covington alumnus recounts first season with the 49ers
Former Covington offensive lineman Joe Graves will watch Sunday's Super Bowl with some unique insight. The 29-year-old recently completed his first season as the San Francisco 49ers' assistant offensive line coach. The 49ers fell to the Eagles, 31-7, in the NFC Championship, just one win short of playing on the biggest stage.
