Eugene, OR

247Sports

ESPN analysts put two USC games among most exciting for 2023 season

ESPN held another roundtable discussion among seasoned college football analysts on Thursday, which included picks for games to be most excited for in 2023. The Trojans landed two games on the list, matchups with Colorado and Utah. Blake Baumgartner went with USC's road contest against the Buffaloes and new head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on USC in pivotal home showdown

Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena a spot for fourth place in the Pac-12 will be on the line for the Oregon Duck men's basketball program. The Ducks (14-10, 8-5) will host the USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3) at 8 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Roxy Bernstein and Corey Williams are on the call for the TV Broadcast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon leading scorer Endyia Rogers undecided about her 2023-24 plans

Endyia Rogers has yet to decide what her future after this season might look like. The NCAA's COVID-19 exemption year would allow the fourth-year senior the opportunity to play a fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in 2023-24 should she choose to do so, but no decision has been made she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

USC OL coach Josh Henson finishes as team's top recruiter for 2023 cycle

USC offensive line coach Josh Henson had a successful first full recruiting cycle for the Trojans, finishing as the staff's highest rated recruiter in the 2023 cycle via the 247Sports Recruiter Rankings. Henson finished as the No. 9 recruiter in the Pac-12 and the No. 77 nationally. That could move slightly up as Henson was only credited with four signees in the 2023 class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Oregon Signee Spotlight: DL Johnny Bowens III

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class features a number of impressive defensive linemen as Dan Lanning and company work to retool their defense front. Continuing with our signee spotlight, today we're taking a look at Ducks defensive lineman signee Johnny Bowens III. Vitals. -Height: 6’3”. -Weight: 265. -Hometown: Judson, TX. -High...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener

One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Five-star TE Duce Robinson sets decision deadline

LOS ANGELES — With the word Dodgers embroidered across his chest and the No. 40 on his back, Duce Robinson put on his cap and returned to the baseball field this past weekend. As college football coaches await the final decision of the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football

USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1490thescore.com

Howell’s record-setting night paces South Medford to 111-80 win over Roseburg

South Medford guard Boden Howell scored a school-record 53 points to help guide the first-place Panthers past Roseburg 111-80 in a Southwest Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium. The sophomore passed former South Medford and Duke University standout Kyle Singler, who scored 41 points against North...
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970

Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

