247Sports
ESPN analysts put two USC games among most exciting for 2023 season
ESPN held another roundtable discussion among seasoned college football analysts on Thursday, which included picks for games to be most excited for in 2023. The Trojans landed two games on the list, matchups with Colorado and Utah. Blake Baumgartner went with USC's road contest against the Buffaloes and new head...
247Sports
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: UCLA edges Arizona, USC as conference race nears finish line
As we inch closer to the month of March, college basketball continues to heat up. The Pac-12 conference has been viewed as a conference that is two teams deep as UCLA and Arizona jostle for position, but USC refuses to accept that notion. Heading into the weekend, those three sit atop our Pac-12 power rankings.
Live Updates: Oregon State 47 - No. 7 UCLA 62 (FINAL)
Oregon State takes on its second top-ten opponent in a row on Thursday when it returns home to host No. 7 UCLA. It’s the first of five home games in seven dates for the Beavers to close out the regular season. Today and throughout the course of the season,...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on USC in pivotal home showdown
Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena a spot for fourth place in the Pac-12 will be on the line for the Oregon Duck men's basketball program. The Ducks (14-10, 8-5) will host the USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3) at 8 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Roxy Bernstein and Corey Williams are on the call for the TV Broadcast.
Oregon leading scorer Endyia Rogers undecided about her 2023-24 plans
Endyia Rogers has yet to decide what her future after this season might look like. The NCAA's COVID-19 exemption year would allow the fourth-year senior the opportunity to play a fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in 2023-24 should she choose to do so, but no decision has been made she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
247Sports
USC OL coach Josh Henson finishes as team's top recruiter for 2023 cycle
USC offensive line coach Josh Henson had a successful first full recruiting cycle for the Trojans, finishing as the staff's highest rated recruiter in the 2023 cycle via the 247Sports Recruiter Rankings. Henson finished as the No. 9 recruiter in the Pac-12 and the No. 77 nationally. That could move slightly up as Henson was only credited with four signees in the 2023 class.
New Crystal Ball forecast in for Georgia and a top 100 player out West
On Thursday, I put in a new Crystal Ball forecast for Calabasas (Calif.) junior athlete Aaron Butler.
Tri-City Herald
Oregon Signee Spotlight: DL Johnny Bowens III
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class features a number of impressive defensive linemen as Dan Lanning and company work to retool their defense front. Continuing with our signee spotlight, today we're taking a look at Ducks defensive lineman signee Johnny Bowens III. Vitals. -Height: 6’3”. -Weight: 265. -Hometown: Judson, TX. -High...
Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener
One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
Five-star TE Duce Robinson sets decision deadline
LOS ANGELES — With the word Dodgers embroidered across his chest and the No. 40 on his back, Duce Robinson put on his cap and returned to the baseball field this past weekend. As college football coaches await the final decision of the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end...
247Sports
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
USC spring football schedule has been released
On the Peristyle Podcast Chris and Ryan talk about USC revealing the dates of USC spring football including the spring game on April 15.
Excerpt: Mick Cronin on the Definition of Deflections
Have you ever wanted to know UCLA's exact definition of "deflection?" UCLa head coach Mick Cronin explains in this excerpt. For the full video, GO HERE.
1490thescore.com
Howell’s record-setting night paces South Medford to 111-80 win over Roseburg
South Medford guard Boden Howell scored a school-record 53 points to help guide the first-place Panthers past Roseburg 111-80 in a Southwest Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium. The sophomore passed former South Medford and Duke University standout Kyle Singler, who scored 41 points against North...
kptv.com
Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
Check your ticket! $1M Powerball ticket sold in Beaverton, Oregon Lottery announces
A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Beaverton on Saturday, the Oregon Lottery announced.
thatoregonlife.com
This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970
Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
yachatsnews.com
ODOT “delineator” project for Highway 101 on south side of Yachats hits a bump in the road
YACHATS — A pioneering, multi-year project to increase pedestrian safety just south of downtown Yachats by better separating cars and walkers has hit a few bumps. But both city and state workers trying to see the project through to fruition insist the effort is by no means kaput. “It’s...
247Sports
