Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral
Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
espnswfl.com
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show
The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s Going on a 4-Day ‘Darkness Retreat’ With Complete ‘Isolation’ Before Deciding NFL Future
Listening to his inner voice. Aaron Rodgers revealed that he is going to decide his NFL future while being isolated in darkness for nearly a week. “I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers, 39, said during the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the Pat McAfee Show. "That's why I think it's […]
Cowboys 'Near Decision' on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott. And Tony Pollard, too. In fact, Jerry and Stephen Jones are "adamant'' about it. But there's a "but'' ...
Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady one of the reasons he went to Denver
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Video: Christian McCaffrey Is Brutally Honest About Who He's Rooting For In Super Bowl
Two weeks removed from a 31-7 loss to to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey still feels the pain. Instead of rooting against the Super Bowl-bound Eagles, McCaffrey is going to take teammate Nick Bosa's lead and not root at ...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl
Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint
Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
