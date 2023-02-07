Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans fans not thrilled with Tim Kelly's promotion to OC
The Tennessee Titans made a boring, predictable move on Tuesday when they officially promoted passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator after a month’s long search to replace Todd Downing. It’s hard to like this move. Kelly was part of an offensive staff that oversaw one of the worst...
One Commanders' offensive coordinator candidate is off the board
The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington. The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
Yardbarker
Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee
The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”
The Tennessee Titans still have a massive vacancy at offensive coordinator and one of their rumored targets, Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, has yet to take an interview for the position.
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Yardbarker
Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans
Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Yardbarker
Texans Request To Interview Titans Passing Game Coordinator Chris Harris For DC Position
Harris also interviewed for the 49ers defensive coordinator position last week. He accepted a job with the Titans back in January. Harris, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played nine seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as their defensive quality control coach in 2013.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Wants to Structure New Contract to Keep Weapons
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but many of those young players will be due for significant contract extensions in the near future that could force the group to be split up. One of those players is quarterback Joe Burrow, though Bengals wide...
Gary Kubiak believes DeMeco Ryans will do 'tremendous job' with the Texans
Gary Kubiak remembers when DeMeco Ryans showed up to the Houston Texans. The AFC South franchise was struggling to come out of its expansion phase. Inaugural coach Dom Capers had four seasons with the team, but a 2-14 finish in 2005 cost him his job and kept Houston mired at the bottom of the league.
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
