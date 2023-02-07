ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee

The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans

Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry

If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy