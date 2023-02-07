ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction

The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats

Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires

If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
OHIO STATE
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Adam Thielen 'Working Through Some Stuff' With Vikings on Contract for 2023

Minnesota Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen candidly spoke about his contract situation on Thursday, and he revealed an interesting tidbit. Thielen told Pat McAfee, "We're working through some stuff because I have a big cap hit, and my contract fully guarantees on March 16 or something like that. So they're gonna try to do something, but we'll see."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers

Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says

The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
WASHINGTON, DC
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Patriots

The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines will be Buffalo’s fifth-round pick. (Sal Capaccio) According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple sources believe the Packers are going to do whatever QB Aaron Rodgers wants to do this offseason. If he wants a trade, the team will accommodate him, but if he wants to come back, they’ll welcome him. Hughes mentions there are people within the Packers building who are operating as if Rodgers will be back in 2023.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Top Eagles Trade Targets Entering 2023 Offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles are days away from playing for an NFL Championship in no small part because of at least two trades this offseason. Both A.J. Brown and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been crucial factors in a storybook year. General manager Howie Roseman has not shied away from using trades as an avenue to acquire talent and draft picks, building an NFC contender in the process.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

