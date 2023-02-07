Read full article on original website
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton Didn't Want To Work With 1 NFL Quarterback
Terry Bradshaw has been pretty candid about his former FOX colleague Sean Payton's options on the NFL coaching market this offseason. In a conversation with Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi at the Super Bowl this week, Bradshaw said Payton had "no choice" but to take the Denver Broncos job and work with ...
Yardbarker
NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction
The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
CBS Sports
Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats
Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
Yardbarker
Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires
If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Bleacher Report
Adam Thielen 'Working Through Some Stuff' With Vikings on Contract for 2023
Minnesota Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen candidly spoke about his contract situation on Thursday, and he revealed an interesting tidbit. Thielen told Pat McAfee, "We're working through some stuff because I have a big cap hit, and my contract fully guarantees on March 16 or something like that. So they're gonna try to do something, but we'll see."
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers
Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' DeVonta Smith's Room 'In Complete Darkness' Before Super Bowl, No TV or Phone
Ahead of his first career Super Bowl appearance, Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is getting off the grid as much as he can. The second-year pass-catcher is trying to distance himself from the distractions surrounding the event by staying away from social media, his phone or TV. "I'm in complete...
Bleacher Report
Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says
The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Darius Slay Slams Matt Patricia, Talks 'Disrespect' from Former Lions HC
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took the time to reflect on the early part of his career when he was with the Detroit Lions, and it brought up some lingering feelings of disdain for former head coach Matt Patricia. While speaking during Super...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Patriots
The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines will be Buffalo’s fifth-round pick. (Sal Capaccio) According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple sources believe the Packers are going to do whatever QB Aaron Rodgers wants to do this offseason. If he wants a trade, the team will accommodate him, but if he wants to come back, they’ll welcome him. Hughes mentions there are people within the Packers building who are operating as if Rodgers will be back in 2023.
Bleacher Report
Top Eagles Trade Targets Entering 2023 Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles are days away from playing for an NFL Championship in no small part because of at least two trades this offseason. Both A.J. Brown and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been crucial factors in a storybook year. General manager Howie Roseman has not shied away from using trades as an avenue to acquire talent and draft picks, building an NFC contender in the process.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Had 'Heated' Exchange in Locker Room
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a "brief, heated verbal exchange" during halftime of the team's 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski, Ham had taken issue with how Westbrook "lingered on the playing...
