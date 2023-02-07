The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines will be Buffalo’s fifth-round pick. (Sal Capaccio) According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple sources believe the Packers are going to do whatever QB Aaron Rodgers wants to do this offseason. If he wants a trade, the team will accommodate him, but if he wants to come back, they’ll welcome him. Hughes mentions there are people within the Packers building who are operating as if Rodgers will be back in 2023.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO