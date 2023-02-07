ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Give this man the MVP: Season highlights show why Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s top player

By The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1To7cd_0kfYPBk800

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of winning the second MVP award of his career , and it’s not hard to see why.

Mahomes led the NFL in statistics like yards, touchdowns and quarterback ranking and lapped the field in metrics like expected points added. He broke an NFL single-season record with 5,614 yards. A league-high 6.3% of his throws resulted in touchdowns. He had a career-high four game-winning drives. He threw a touchdown in every game he played and multiple touchdowns in all but five.

So it’s widely expected Mahomes’ name will be called during Thursday’s NFL Awards event. Before that happens, The Star looked back at the season as a whole and his big accomplishments in each game. Those are encapsulated in a special edition of The Star.

Subscribers can view the e-edition of that section , and anyone can order a print of it mailed to their home .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSS5b_0kfYPBk800

More coverage of Patrick Mahomes & the MVP race

Analysis: Patrick Mahomes lost his top wideout. Here’s how he got even better this year anyway

Week 18 highlight: Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award

Patrick Mahomes age: Mahomes is oldest of AFC playoff starting QBs, so appreciate precious present

Expert analysis: NFL writers across the country share reasons why Patrick Mahomes should win MVP award

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes

If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
985
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy