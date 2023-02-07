Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Clay; Greene The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Arkansas Saint Francis River near Saint Francis For the Saint Francis River...including Saint Francis, Lake City, Madison...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Francis River near Saint Francis. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Most lowland inside the levee system is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Independence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Batesville affecting Independence County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Woodruff and Prairie Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Batesville. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Moderate flooding is occurring. State Highway 14 near Oil Trough, and farmland along the river may be flooded. A crest of 18 feet at the bridge is equivalent to a crest of 30 feet at the Lock One Tailwater staff gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Batesville 15.0 15.7 Thu 8 PM 18.6 17.8 14.5 19.0 12 AM 2/11
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Dunklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dunklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Arkansas Saint Francis River near Saint Francis For the Saint Francis River...including Saint Francis, Lake City, Madison...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Francis River near Saint Francis. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Most lowland inside the levee system is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for White by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 21:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 06:12:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Little Red River At Judsonia affecting White County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Red River At Judsonia. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor flooding, farmland along the right descending bank floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 31.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just early Friday morning and continue falling to fall. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Little Red River Judsonia 30.0 31.2 Thu 8 PM 22.5 23.1 23.9 Cresting
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-20 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Batesville affecting Independence County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Woodruff and Prairie Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Monday, February 20. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 22.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February 19. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 17.3 Thu 8 PM 18.8 19.9 20.8 22.0 6 AM 2/15
Comments / 0