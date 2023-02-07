ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 Suspects Who Burglarized, Stole Pickup Truck In Lakeland

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366NA3_0kfYOzcH00 Suspect Wanted In Lakeland (PCSO)

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened early Monday morning in the Copper Ridge neighborhood off of North Campbell Road in Lakeland.

Investigators say two suspects burglarized a vehicle and found a key fob inside of it which was for the victim’s other vehicle, a Ford F150. The suspects used the key and stole the F150.

Later, the suspects took the truck to a gas station and filled it up with gas, but they were unable to restart the truck, so they abandoned it.

One of the suspects was captured on a store video paying for the fuel.

A witness described the man in the red hoodie as being Hispanic and the other suspect as a black male.

The suspects left in a gold car, possibly a Nissan Maxima or an Altima.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Colletti at (863)577-1631 or cc7910@polksheriff.org (case #23-5238).

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)…

  • Or report it by way of your smart device through the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone.
  • You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00.

