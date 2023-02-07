Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Queen Mary: The Mystery Of Most Haunted ShipSiddhartha SapkotaLong Beach, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water & Power Asks For Community Input on Roadmap to Energy Future
Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is seeking the community’s input on its long-term energy plan through a virtual community meeting on February 22nd, 6-8 p.m. The Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) serves as a 25-year blueprint for PWP’s strategy of providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy. The...
South Pasadena News
44th Annual Very Special Arts Festival at The Music Center
Following the success of its inaugural expansion in 2022 as a two-day celebration, The Music Center’s 44th Annual Very Special Arts Festival returns on Friday and Saturday,. February 24–25, 2023, offering opportunities for creative expression to Angelenos of all abilities. The free festival, comprised of arts workshops, dance...
A Proposed City Ordinance Could Decimate Outdoor Dining in LA
It’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic in the United States, yet the country’s reckoning with outdoor dining continues apace. This time, the saga is playing out in Los Angeles, where the city has proposed an outdoor-dining ordinance that has restaurant owners outraged, according to the Los Angeles Times. Up until now, the Al Fresco program had allowed restaurants to expand their operations, but the new law might undo some of that work, costing businesses thousands of dollars as they navigate city bureaucracy. “The pandemic alfresco permit was the most thoughtful working program this city has ever offered...
2urbangirls.com
Compton College President/CEO Keith Curry named one of 10 Top Black Higher Ed CEOs to Watch in 2023
Compton College was in serious trouble. Because of significant financial problems and reports of corruption on its governing board, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges revoked the institution’s accreditation in 2005. It took 12 years to get it back. There’s a real chance that reaccreditation wouldn’t have happened had its trustees not hired Keith Curry in 2011 to serve as the College’s 12th president. This proved to be a really smart business decision.
South Pasadena News
Butterfield 8 | Screening at Sierra Madre Playhouse February 15
“Butterfield 8” starring Elizabeth Taylor is a romance directed by Daniel Mann and written by Charles Schnee and John Michael Hayes. Based on the novel by John O’Hara. Produced by Pandro S. Berman. From MGM. (Color, 1960, USA, 109 minutes, not rated) Butterfield 8 also stars Laurence Harvey, Eddie Fisher, Mildred Dunnock, Betty Field, Dina Merrill.
signalscv.com
Supes approve increase to developer fees for fire protection by almost 10%
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an almost 10% increase to developer fees for the benefit of the Fire Protection District of the county after a public hearing on Jan. 31. These updated rates would take effect on April 1 in the incorporated areas of the county, and in cities upon an approved resolution.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024
Once again I can’t express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that’s hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance ” so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Fire Department Names New Chief
Dennis Buchanan, a 29-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, has been appointed chief, succeeding the recently retired Xavier Espino, City Manager Tom Modica announced Wednesday. Buchanan, who becomes the department’s first Black/Latino chief, will begin his new role immediately, Modica said. “Chief Buchanan is a true professional...
South Pasadena News
SPPD Weekly Crime Summary | January 31 – February 6, 2023
(Hundred block given in place of exact address) The Weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena. An alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember: call the South Pasadena Police Department to report any suspicious activity.
oc-breeze.com
CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment
Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
KMJ
California Sends Highly Specialized Search & Rescue Unit to Quake Area in Turkey
To aid in the rapid response to a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey & Syria early Monday, a California Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team from Los Angeles will depart Monday evening to assist in life-saving search and rescue operations. At the direction of Governor Gavin Newson, the...
Mayor Karen Bass appoints deputy mayor of public safety, 2 police commissioners
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety.
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
foxla.com
LA County sending rescue teams to Turkey following deadly quake
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County Fire Department search-and-rescue team was being deployed to Turkey Monday in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that is believed to have killed more than 3,400 people. The Monday morning quake had a magnitude of 7.8, causing extensive damage in Turkey and Syria....
West Valley View
Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles
Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
Family of 7-year-old killed crossing the street last year files claim against Long Beach
The family alleges the city is responsible for the boy's death because the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street had “dangerous conditions” at the time of the crash. The post Family of 7-year-old killed crossing the street last year files claim against Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
High speed collision leaves one dead, two injured in LA area
LAKE BALBOA, Calif. – One person was killed and two were in critical condition Wednesday in a high-speed two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Lake Balboa. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 3:46 a.m. to 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. between Louise and Hayvenhurst avenues regarding a traffic collision where they found two people trapped inside the vehicles, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Fashion District standoff: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene
A suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a location when Los Angeles police officers attempted to execute a search warrant early Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles.A SWAT team assisted officers in serving the warrant at a location on the 700 block of 14th Street at San Pedro Street in the Fashion District around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.A suspect at the scene refused to surrender, according to the LAPD, and he barricaded himself inside.At 6:45 a.m., at least six individuals were detained, but SWAT remained at the scene.
Comments / 0