Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead

The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city's zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii's affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR's Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

National recognition for hoʻoponopono leader, social work faculty

One of the highest honors in social work has been awarded to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu faculty member and community leader Lynette Kahekili Kaopuiki Paglinawan, MSW. The National Association of Social Workers Foundation recognized Paglinawan for her decades-long work to integrate the Native Hawaiian practice of hoʻoponopono (healing ritual of reconciliation and forgiveness) into social work in Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI

