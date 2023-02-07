Read full article on original website
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, Japan
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?
A brief history of Hawaiian language
Until the arrival of the Protestant missionaries in 1820, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) was exclusively an oral language.
natureworldnews.com
Two New Viruses Infecting Hibiscus Plants in Hawaii, Posing a Threat to the State Flower
Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources have discovered two new viruses that are attacking hibiscus plants in Hawaii and may endanger the state flower. Hibiscus bushes in Hawaii being infected by new viruses. Hibiscus soymovirus and betacarmovirus are the names...
Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead
The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city’s zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
AHA News: Lifelong Runner and Newlywed Gets Pacemaker to Power Her Heart
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- After their Hawaii honeymoon, newlyweds Jackie Ng-Osorio and her husband, Kane, set a goal of training together for the Honolulu Marathon.
addictedtovacation.com
Honolulu’s Hidden Beaches: The 16 Least Crowded Beaches Near Honolulu
If you take a vacation in Honolulu, you might think Waikiki Beach and the Turtle Bay Resort are all an Oahu vacation has to offer on the island, right?. The best and least crowded beaches near Honolulu are:. Ala Moana Beach Park. Lanikai Beach. Waimea Bay. Waimanalo Beach Park. Kailua...
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
Highest-paying science jobs in Honolulu
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Honolulu, HI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Traveling agricultural declaration form moving to digital
Whether you're a visitor or returning kamaaina, anyone flying to the islands is supposed to fill out an agricultural declaration form. It can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a pen. However, we've learned those forms could soon be going digital.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military officials decline to say whether orb spotted over Kauai was Chinese spy balloon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon has confirmed a spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend was part of large surveillance operation that China has been conducting for years. Military officials are declining to release details about previous balloons. However, some are speculating an incident off...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Late school janitor who preserved the history of Princess Keʻelikōlani receives recognition
For more than a century, teachers and students at a middle school in downtown Honolulu had no idea their institution was constructed on the grounds of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s grand royal palace. But one man — the school's janitor — had collected photos and research material on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Holding state workers accountable is the concern from some lawmakers. Honolulu Civil Beat examines the debate over telework for HGEA members. Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
More rental & utility relief could come to Honolulu
Tens of millions of dollars could be coming to Oahu families struggling with their rent and utility bills. This comes as the deadline for new applications for Section 8 housing nears.
LIST: Top Oahu wedding venues to check out
Thousands of people fly to Hawaii just to get married and for many people this is a dream destination.
the university of hawai'i system
National recognition for hoʻoponopono leader, social work faculty
One of the highest honors in social work has been awarded to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu faculty member and community leader Lynette Kahekili Kaopuiki Paglinawan, MSW. The National Association of Social Workers Foundation recognized Paglinawan for her decades-long work to integrate the Native Hawaiian practice of hoʻoponopono (healing ritual of reconciliation and forgiveness) into social work in Hawaiʻi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet?
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One year after the lease expired at one of Oahu’s only homeless shelters for families, government agencies still haven’t found a new site to reopen ― even though officials confirm the money is there. The Family Assessment Center was one of the only programs...
Prosecutors allege Yuen called minor ‘over 250 times’
Dwayne Yuen, a former Oahu youth basketball coach accused of having sexually explicit photos of a minor, was described as a "prolific and aggressive child predator" by prosecutors in court documents.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
