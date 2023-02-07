ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Reproachful’ Jennifer Lopez tried to ‘control’ Ben Affleck at Grammys: expert

By Nicki Gostin, Eileen Reslen
 2 days ago

She ain’t his mama .

Jennifer Lopez appeared to get into a tense argument with her husband, Ben Affleck, at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, a body language expert tells Page Six exclusively.

“The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” Judi James explains.

But this is where James thinks things may be a bit off-kilter for the couple, who famously dated in the early aughts before rekindling their relationship and getting married in July 2022.

“Jennifer’s response to Ben’s whisper looks much more firm and knee-jerk, though,” she notes of the on-camera moment. “Her head whipped around to suggest what he had said shocked her. One of her hands grabbed her own knee while the other clutched Ben’s leg in what looked like a control gesture.

“As she speaks, she seemed to tap in on the chest with the back of her hand, which looks like a reproachful checking gesture rather than a passionate one.”

James also points out that Lopez and Affleck’s “lack of after-smiles” suggests they were irked.

“No glances with knowing grins or nods to Trevor Noah,” she tells us, referring to the Grammys host who sat next to the newlyweds in the audience at one point in the show. “No doubling up in shared joke laughter.”

While the Grammys aired, the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” star, 50, went viral on social media as viewers picked up on his “miserable” expression .

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, also seemed to take notice of her husband’s energy, with a lip reader saying J.Lo instructed Affleck to “look more friendly, look motivated.”

“I might,” the actor replied, per the interpreter.

The newlyweds cozied up for photographers at the show.
However, sources tell Page Six that Affleck was in a great mood backstage, as evidenced by the video above of him chatting with Queen Latifah.

“Ben was very happy and not bored,” one spy says. “He was seen laughing backstage, and the camera got him bad.”

Another source tells us, “He gave Fat Joe a big bro hug. He was very happy to see him. He was in a really good mood.”

