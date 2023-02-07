Read full article on original website
Related
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Collagen rich foods - research reveals delay of skin aging process
Collagen is the key to plump, youthful, glowing skin, beautiful locks, and also bone and joint health. Already from the middle of the second decade of life, the body's own production of collagen continuously decreases.
MedicalXpress
Understanding the effects of fentanyl
Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans every year, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Doctors can prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain after surgery or for late-stage cancer. Most recent cases of fentanyl overdose are happening with illicit fentanyl, according to the CDC.
MedicalXpress
Extracts from two wild plants inhibit COVID-19 virus, study finds
Two common wild plants contain extracts that inhibit the ability of the virus that causes COVID-19 to infect living cells, an Emory University study finds. Scientific Reports published the results—the first major screening of botanical extracts to search for potency against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In laboratory dish tests, extracts...
When You Become Spiritually Awake, Why Are You Secluded and Alone?
Being human means needing food, shelter, connections. It means going through ups and downs. It means being happy at times, miserable at others. It means needing to socialize but also needing to recharge in solitude.
The Benefits of THC for ADHD Compared to Adderall
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
'Baby talk' could help diagnose autism in toddlers, study says
A new study finds toddlers' attention to high-pitched, sing-songy speech -- or "baby talk" -- could provide an early diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
pharmacytimes.com
Vitamin D Deficiency: Widespread Effects in Postmenopausal Women
Vitamin D supplementation is a vital and inexpensive way to prevent and treat deficiency; however, its use in preventing and treating other conditions is less clear. Estrogen levels drop significantly as women go through menopause, and a lack of estrogen weakens bones. Vitamin D helps the body absorb and use calcium to maintain bone structure.
Harvard Health
Longevity analysis identifies 8 key social factors
Social factors affect an individual’s future health, but there’s currently no practical way to summarize the prognostic impact of relationship strength, financial circumstances, and other aspects of our social lives. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California, San Francisco, are aiming to change that. The...
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
How old are you, really? What your biological age is—and a 6-step plan to help lower it
Age is more than just a number.
Life Enhancing Benefits of a Healthy Gut
If anyone should be proud of their poop, it’s the Hadza tribe of northern Tanzania. Among the last remaining hunter-gatherers, the 1,300 member Hadza are believed to have the healthiest gut bacteria on earth.
The Science of Alcohol Induced Anxiety
As a nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand the biological processes that precipitate anxiety in alcohol users. I also have a deep understanding of how alcohol affects the nervous system. The trouble is, this info just isn’t out there. Doctors and other health professionals don’t teach anyone about this. I aim to change that by creating educational articles like this.
Adderall Shortage: An Increasing Problem in America
Adderall shortage puts ADHD patients at risk.Photo byChristina Victoria CraftonUnsplash. There is currently a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a stimulant medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The shortage is due to a combination of factors, including increased demand for the drug, manufacturing, and supply chain disruptions, and changes in the raw material market.
Discover the Magic of a Positive Mindset: A Guide to Living Your Best Life
The role of our thoughts in shaping our lives is often underestimated. Our thoughts have a powerful impact on how we perceive the world around us and in turn, shape our experiences and emotions. When we have negative thoughts, they can hold us back, bring us down, and negatively impact our wellbeing. On the other hand, positive thinking has the power to transform our lives. By shifting our focus towards the good, we can cultivate a more positive and optimistic outlook that leads to greater happiness and fulfillment.
Can You Know If You Have a Leaky Gut?
The post Can You Know If You Have a Leaky Gut? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
psychologytoday.com
Words That Judge and Words That Heal
Many of the words therapists use are judgmental. It's important to constantly rethink our therapy vocabulary. Our aim is to use words that heal, rather than judge. In 2018, I wrote a blog post called "Maladaptive Character Patterns: The Stuff of Survival." In it, I argued that rather than talking about "personality disorders," we should talk about "maladaptive patterns." We all develop patterns, I wrote, in order to survive. So how can we call some of them disorders?
How to Stop Catastrophic Thinking at Bedtime
"Like our emotions, negative and irrational thoughts will also adversely affect our sleep," explains Dr. Pedram Navab.
MedicalXpress
Study finds mushrooms magnify memory by boosting nerve growth
Researchers from The University of Queensland have discovered the active compound from an edible mushroom that boosts nerve growth and enhances memory. Professor Frederic Meunier from the Queensland Brain Institute said the team had identified new active compounds from the mushroom, Hericium erinaceus. "Extracts from these so-called 'lion's mane' mushrooms...
Healthline
At What Age Does Endometriosis Develop?￼
Although anyone who experiences a menstrual cycle can develop endometriosis, it’s more common among people in their 30s. What causes endometriosis, and who’s most at risk?. Endometriosis usually occurs when uterine-like tissue grows outside of the uterus. This can trap tissue and blood in places where they cannot exit the body, causing pain and other complications.
Comments / 0