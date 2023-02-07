The role of our thoughts in shaping our lives is often underestimated. Our thoughts have a powerful impact on how we perceive the world around us and in turn, shape our experiences and emotions. When we have negative thoughts, they can hold us back, bring us down, and negatively impact our wellbeing. On the other hand, positive thinking has the power to transform our lives. By shifting our focus towards the good, we can cultivate a more positive and optimistic outlook that leads to greater happiness and fulfillment.

