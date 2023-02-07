Read full article on original website
HPD news, posted Feb. 10, 2023
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 12:4 a.m., medical assist, 400 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 4:18 p.m., harassment complaint, 500 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 11:41 p.m., alarm, 5000 block of Longbridge Road, Pentwater Township. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023:. 9:22 a.m.,...
Police looking for Dollar General break-in suspects
HART — Two male juvenile suspects are being sought by police in connection to a breaking and entering of the Dollar General store on State Street in the City of Hart and a car break-in on Water Road in Hart Township. Hart police officers responded to the scene at...
Police investigate attempted break-ins to seasonal Stony Lake homes
Police investigate attempted break-ins to seasonal Stony Lake homes. The Oceana County Sheriff Office is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect vehicle involved in a string of break-in attempts in the Stony Lake area, according to Det. Mark Hiddema. “We’ve had several attempted breaking and enterings...
Police investigate thefts
The following is police activity in Oceana County Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023:. 7:42 a.m., (Oceana County Sheriff’s Office), larceny thefts from vehicles, 1000 block of North Water Road, Hart Township. 10:37 a.m., (OCSO), wood was stolen from a logger’s job site, South 128th Avenue, Ferry Township. 12:45 p.m.,...
Obituary: Catherine Naghtin, 88, of Hart
Catherine “Katie” Naghtin passed peacefully on February 8, 2023. Katie was born to Carl and Edna Schoenberg, in Hart on July 11, 1934. She married Paul Naghtin on October 9, 1954. Katie was a member of the White Lake United Methodist Church where she taught third and fourth...
Obituary: Christopher Eisenlohr, 56, of Pentwater
Christopher Scott Eisenlohr, 56, passed away February 7, 2023, at his home in Pentwater. He was born March 9, 1966, in Grand Rapids, the son of Chester and Linda (Blamer) Eisenlohr. Chris worked as a residential contractor with his good friend Aaron Boyko. In 1995, Chris married Michelle Hofmann and...
