It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Jim Carrey Is The Latest Celebrity To Say Goodbye To His LA Home
The beloved comedic actor is getting ready to move as he lists his longtime Los Angeles home for millions.
‘Mean Girls’: Avantika, Christopher Briney & Bebe Wood Board Paramount Film Based On Tony-Nominated Musical Adaptation
EXCLUSIVE: Avantika (Senior Year), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) have landed major roles in Paramount Pictures’ film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit, Mean Girls, which is itself based on the classic Paramount comedy of the same name. The actors join an ensemble for the Paramount+-bound feature that also includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey, as previously announced. The original film adapted by Tina Fey from the Rosalind Wiseman book Queen Bees and Wannabes follows high school new girl Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in her attempt to fit in with A-list...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Eddie Murphy Reveals The Classic Scene He Filmed That Helped Him Realize He Had 'Arrived' In Show Business
Eddie Murphy revealed which of his classic movies helped tell him that he had truly "arrived" in Hollywood.
Salma Hayek Says She Was “Nearly Killed” By Channing Tatum Filming ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene
Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Will Brendan Fraser be one of the rare Best Actor Oscar winners from a non-Best Picture nominee?
Brendan Fraser has been the Best Actor Oscar frontrunner the entire season for his performance in “The Whale” and remains the odds-on favorite to win. On the surface, this doesn’t seem surprising — it’s a baity, transformative turn — but anyone following this closely knows that his chances took a hit when “The Whale” was snubbed in Best Picture. If Fraser does take home the gold, he’ll be one of the few and far between Best Actor champs for a non-Best Picture nominee and the first in 13 years. The most recent one was Jeff Bridges, who prevailed for “Crazy Heart”...
The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time
How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November
The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
Melinda Dillon, best known for playing Ralphie's mom in 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 83
Actress Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee who's best known for playing Ralphie's mom in the movie "A Christmas Story," has died. She was 83.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Movie Review: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Find a New Rhythm for the End of a Trilogy
Steven Soderbergh's 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' brings the trilogy to a close on a positive, albeit heavy-handed note. However, Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek deliver great chemistry.
Jennifer Coolidge Pretends to Be a Dolphin in the Only Super Bowl Commercial That Matters
Step aside, Doritos and Pepsi — E.l.f. Cosmetics is coming in hot with the best Super Bowl commercial of the year. The drugstore beauty brand enlisted Jennifer Coolidge to star in its first-ever televised advertisement, and it's quite the comedic masterpiece. In a teaser video released on Feb. 9,...
