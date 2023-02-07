Read full article on original website
Boy, 9, graduates high school in 3 years: ‘I want to be an astrophysicist’
Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared. The star student started his high...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Mary O’Neal From Leon High School
LEON, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion is Mary O’Neal. News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Mary O’Neal. The Leon High School senior has a 3.4 grade point average and ranks 5th in her class. Mary is the President of the Leon 4H Club, a Lonestar Star member of the FFA as well as the National Honor Society. She is a multi year reciptient of the Nucor Steel Top 5 Award and it’s her time management skills that allows her to be so involved and successful across the board.
Inspiring Teacher Brings Warmth and Passion to the Classroom
Ms. Cynthia Sullivan’s fourth-grade Bilingual classroom at Mahaffey Elementary reveals a warm and colorful learning environment, ready for any student to step inside and be the best they can be. While academics are essential to the learning process, this dedicated teacher also believes in creating a positive environment for all students so they can show up to reach their full potential each day.
