ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 in Texas stores, 150 nationwide

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store

Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Why were many North Texas highways still closed after last week's ice storm?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two days after the ice melted last week, miles of highway lanes across North Texas were still closed, part of a winter weather highway management decision tied to the 133-vehicle accident in 2021 in Fort Worth.Rather than treat and maintain managed toll lanes on highways during winter storms, TxDOT and the private companies that manage TEXpress lanes have started closing the lanes entirely.They can stay closed long after any winter precipitation is gone. While the sun was out and traffic was back across the area by Friday last week, according to TxDOT some lanes...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy