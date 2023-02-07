Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
abc7amarillo.com
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 in Texas stores, 150 nationwide
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
HHSC announces replacement SNAP benefits due to winter storm
SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed due to the winter storm last week would need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments, the release said.
Fill up for Less: Texas Drivers Can Enjoy 25 Cent Discount per Gallon on Gas Tomorrow
Great news for drivers in Texas tomorrow as we celebrate Circle K Fuel Day. The company is offering a significant discount to "keep Texas customers moving towards their savings goals this year."
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
KSAT 12
How a 12-year-old federal lawsuit turned a judge into Texas’ foster care czar
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack declared in 2015 that Texas foster kids were leaving state care more damaged than when they entered, it forced the state to confront decades of missteps.
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
Medicaid Coverage For Texas Children, Young Adults, and New Moms To End
Millions of Texas residents were on Medicaid during the pandemic. Most of these subscribers are young adults, children, and new moms. The state plans to re-evaluate eligibility soon. It will mean some people's coverage ends after almost three years.
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
KSAT 12
What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Professor's 'plastic roads' designed to put Texas on path to a greener future
ARLINGTON, Texas — A civil engineering professor at the University of Texas at Arlington is using recycled and unrecycled plastic waste products to fill in cracks and reduce rutting in roads. Professor Sahadat Hossain received a nearly $950,000 grant from the Dallas district of TxDOT to implement the “plastic...
Why were many North Texas highways still closed after last week's ice storm?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two days after the ice melted last week, miles of highway lanes across North Texas were still closed, part of a winter weather highway management decision tied to the 133-vehicle accident in 2021 in Fort Worth.Rather than treat and maintain managed toll lanes on highways during winter storms, TxDOT and the private companies that manage TEXpress lanes have started closing the lanes entirely.They can stay closed long after any winter precipitation is gone. While the sun was out and traffic was back across the area by Friday last week, according to TxDOT some lanes...
6 Of The Craziest West Texas Airbnb’s You Can Stay in This Valentines!
Need to get away? Looking for something crazy to stay in here in Texas? Here are 6 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but in the West Texas area! Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
