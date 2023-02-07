Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host acclaimed poet Allison Joseph
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Allison Joseph, an acclaimed poet and the director of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, will participate next week in the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s “Illinois Authors” series. Joseph will join John Shaw, institute director,...
wsiu.org
Carbondale AAUW chapter to Host ‘History of Free Black Settlements in Southern Illinois’
The American Association of University Women Carbondale Branch is hosting a free event in honor of Black History Month. Join them at the African American Museum in the Carbondale mall on Tuesday, February 14 at 7pm for a presentation on historic free Black settlements in southern Illinois. Kimberly France has...
wsiu.org
SI Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Beethoven Feb. 16-19
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A four-day celebration of composer Ludwig van Beethoven at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will include two Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra performances of his monumental Ninth Symphony. The Feb. 18-19 performances in Shryock Auditorium will feature more than 200 artists, including four internationally recognized operatic soloists and...
wsiu.org
SIU Carbondale's LGBTQ Resource Center will hold Valentine’s Day Bash
The university’s LGBTQ Resource Center will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Bash from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14, in the Student Services Building, Rooms 150 and 160. SIU students, faculty, staff and community members, LGBTQ+ and ally alike, are invited to enjoy the festivities together in an atmosphere of love and friendship where all are welcome.
wsiu.org
Be the Match event at SIU inspired by toddler in Saluki family
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Feb. 15-16 event at Southern Illinois University Carbondale literally offers the chance to save a life. Ari Chambers-Baltz was born in May 2021 to Saluki family members Stephanie Chambers-Baltz and Daniel Baltz, and in July 2022 was diagnosed with Hyper IGM, an inborn immune disorder that prevents his body from detecting and fighting infections. Ari needs a blood stem cell transplant to survive, but unfortunately, there is no family match. So SIU’s Student Health Services is partnering with Be the Match, a national donor registry program, to help.
wsiu.org
WSIU News Midday Update for Feb. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
WSIU's Brad Palmer reports the midday news on February 8, 2023. As a news producer and news anchor on All Things Considered, Brad provides the listeners with a recap of the day's top local and state news as well as breaking news at any given time.
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
wsiu.org
Carbondale Warming Center to Host "Coldest Night of the Year"
The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting a unique fundraising walk later this month. The event titled, 'Coldest Night of the Year,' is a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to support those experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in southern Illinois. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops. The event is Saturday, February 25th at 5pm and a warm meal will be provided following the walk to celebrate the night's achievements. The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.
wsiu.org
SIU Carbondale awards Chancellor’s Scholarships to high achieving local students
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Thirteen high achieving high school seniors from throughout the region are receiving Southern Illinois University Carbondale 2023 Chancellor’s Scholarships, which cover tuition, mandatory fees, food and housing for four years. Today (Feb. 6), Chancellor Austin A. Lane and other university officials paid surprise visits to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 2.7.23
New Arts Jazztet, a Southern Illinois jazz group comprising SIU faculty, will perform at Jazz Vespers, an evening prayer service at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1501 W. Chautauqua St., Carbondale, at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 12th. Beethoven Weekend is coming up and The Beethoven Ninth performances take place in Shryock Auditorium...
wsiu.org
Plans remain the same for a City of Carbondale owned property which was the site of a fire this week
The City of Carbondale says a fire at a property it owns near City Hall does not change its plans for the property that housed the old Walnut Street Baptist Church. A fire at the vacant church Monday is still under investigation. City spokesperson Roni LeForge says the site was...
wsiu.org
SIU Trustees look to Budget Address as they prepare for tuition and fee discussions
SIU Trustees met in Edwardsville Wednesday and Thursday, and spent time considering several factors that may play a role in their decisions on tuition and fee rates for next year. The Illinois Board of Higher Education has recommended an increase in funding for colleges and universities but System President Dan...
kbsi23.com
Car wash to replace former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new car wash is coming to Cape Girardeau. Club Car Wash recently purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property at 206 North Kingshighway in Cape. The business was in operation for 30 years before closing its doors last spring. The 1.6...
wpsdlocal6.com
Delay and funding issues for major public port project in Cairo, Illinois, cause concern
CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois. In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project. About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been...
kbsi23.com
Vienna student surprised with more than $100K in scholarship funds
VIENNA Ill. (KBSI) – A young man from Illinois received more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Cambell Douglas, also known as ‘Soup,’ by his classmates, is a senior at Vienna High School who has worked tirelessly his entire school career to achieve straight A’s.
wfcnnews.com
Herrin City Lake #2 sold; permits now void
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Herrin City Lake #2 has now been sold to a private owner after first being posted for sale last year. The lake is located on 60+ acres, along with a boat ramp. Bids at the lake started at $1,200,000. Any permits issued are now void.
CBS Sports
Southern Illinois vs. Illinois-Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 10-15; Southern Illinois 18-7 The Illinois-Chicago Flames have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Illinois-Chicago and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Banterra Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
wsiu.org
A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
