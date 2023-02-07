The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting a unique fundraising walk later this month. The event titled, 'Coldest Night of the Year,' is a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to support those experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in southern Illinois. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops. The event is Saturday, February 25th at 5pm and a warm meal will be provided following the walk to celebrate the night's achievements. The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO