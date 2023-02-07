Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Man found dead at One Stop Store identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
WOWO News
Arrest made in convenience store murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
abc57.com
Elkhart man found guilty in 2021 stabbing, sentencing scheduled for March 9
ELKHART, Ind.- An Elkhart man was found guilty of murder after a deadly stabbing back in 2021. Following the three-day trial, the jury found Jake Brunette guilty of murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Andrew Conley of Elkhart. On November 17, 2021, officers were called to the 2300...
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash and Manhunt
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a motor vehicle crash near Michigan City and tracking of the driver, who fled on foot. Noah Scheetz, 21, of South Bend was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when the collision happened on Interstate 94 in late January. According...
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
WANE-TV
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
WANE-TV
Police: Body of missing Fort Wayne woman found in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police canceled a silver alert after the discovery of a body of a missing Fort Wayne woman in the yard of a vacant Bluffton home Tuesday. Property management workers initially found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, who had been missing for more than...
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
abc57.com
Woman accused of battery while on probation, spitting on officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for repeatedly punching her ex-boyfriend while on probation for battery, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charges were also filed against the woman for allegedly spitting on a police officer. Melena Wilson, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of...
2 men accused of drowning 17-year-old girl arrested 48 years later
Indiana State Police Investigators found a break in a 47-year-old cold case that led to the arrest of two suspected murderers.
963xke.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man in a convenience store on the southeast side of the city Tuesday afternoon. He was found not breathing and without a pulse just before 5 p.m. at the One Stop store on East Creighton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc57.com
Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man involved in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from...
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
abc57.com
Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
WNDU
4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933
Men charged in 1975 murder of North Webster teen appear in court. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John Lehman, 67, of Auburn were arrested on Monday in the murder of Laurel Mitchell, 17, of North Webster. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police say Carlton Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty...
WANE-TV
Child safe following barricaded subject situation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child is safe following a man barricading himself inside a home with the child and a weapon, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of suicidal threats. About two hours later officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to assist patrol officers. The man inside was armed with a shotgun and officers believed a child was inside the house with the man, according to police.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
