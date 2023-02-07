FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child is safe following a man barricading himself inside a home with the child and a weapon, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of suicidal threats. About two hours later officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to assist patrol officers. The man inside was armed with a shotgun and officers believed a child was inside the house with the man, according to police.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO