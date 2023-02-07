ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

wfft.com

Man found dead at One Stop Store identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in convenience store murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash and Manhunt

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a motor vehicle crash near Michigan City and tracking of the driver, who fled on foot. Noah Scheetz, 21, of South Bend was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when the collision happened on Interstate 94 in late January. According...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Body of missing Fort Wayne woman found in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police canceled a silver alert after the discovery of a body of a missing Fort Wayne woman in the yard of a vacant Bluffton home Tuesday. Property management workers initially found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, who had been missing for more than...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
ALBION, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of battery while on probation, spitting on officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for repeatedly punching her ex-boyfriend while on probation for battery, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charges were also filed against the woman for allegedly spitting on a police officer. Melena Wilson, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
963xke.com

Man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man in a convenience store on the southeast side of the city Tuesday afternoon. He was found not breathing and without a pulse just before 5 p.m. at the One Stop store on East Creighton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs man involved in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933

Men charged in 1975 murder of North Webster teen appear in court. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John Lehman, 67, of Auburn were arrested on Monday in the murder of Laurel Mitchell, 17, of North Webster. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police say Carlton Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
WANE-TV

Child safe following barricaded subject situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child is safe following a man barricading himself inside a home with the child and a weapon, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of suicidal threats. About two hours later officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to assist patrol officers. The man inside was armed with a shotgun and officers believed a child was inside the house with the man, according to police.
FORT WAYNE, IN

