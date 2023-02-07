Read full article on original website
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host acclaimed poet Allison Joseph
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Allison Joseph, an acclaimed poet and the director of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, will participate next week in the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s “Illinois Authors” series. Joseph will join John Shaw, institute director,...
WSIU Almanac 2.7.23
New Arts Jazztet, a Southern Illinois jazz group comprising SIU faculty, will perform at Jazz Vespers, an evening prayer service at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1501 W. Chautauqua St., Carbondale, at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 12th. Beethoven Weekend is coming up and The Beethoven Ninth performances take place in Shryock Auditorium...
Carbondale AAUW chapter to Host ‘History of Free Black Settlements in Southern Illinois’
The American Association of University Women Carbondale Branch is hosting a free event in honor of Black History Month. Join them at the African American Museum in the Carbondale mall on Tuesday, February 14 at 7pm for a presentation on historic free Black settlements in southern Illinois. Kimberly France has...
Former SIU filmmaker’s performance on Feb. 15 gives personal look at climate change
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Filmmaker and former Southern Illinois University Carbondale faculty member Sarah Kanouse will bring a combination of storytelling, lecture and live documentary film to campus later this month. Kanouse will present her 75-minute solo performance “My Electric Genealogy” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in Parkinson Hall’s Browne...
WSIU News Midday Update for Feb. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
WSIU's Brad Palmer reports the midday news on February 8, 2023. As a news producer and news anchor on All Things Considered, Brad provides the listeners with a recap of the day's top local and state news as well as breaking news at any given time.
Carbondale Warming Center to Host "Coldest Night of the Year"
The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting a unique fundraising walk later this month. The event titled, 'Coldest Night of the Year,' is a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to support those experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in southern Illinois. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops. The event is Saturday, February 25th at 5pm and a warm meal will be provided following the walk to celebrate the night's achievements. The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.
Be the Match event at SIU inspired by toddler in Saluki family
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Feb. 15-16 event at Southern Illinois University Carbondale literally offers the chance to save a life. Ari Chambers-Baltz was born in May 2021 to Saluki family members Stephanie Chambers-Baltz and Daniel Baltz, and in July 2022 was diagnosed with Hyper IGM, an inborn immune disorder that prevents his body from detecting and fighting infections. Ari needs a blood stem cell transplant to survive, but unfortunately, there is no family match. So SIU’s Student Health Services is partnering with Be the Match, a national donor registry program, to help.
Hundreds of high school, community college students vie for prizes at SIU’s Accounting Challenge
CARBONDALE, Ill. — About 200 high school and community college students from up to 100 miles came to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to vie for college scholarships, trophies and other prizes during the 25th annual Accounting Challenge, sponsored by the School of Accountancy in the College of Business and Analytics.
SIU Trustees look to Budget Address as they prepare for tuition and fee discussions
SIU Trustees met in Edwardsville Wednesday and Thursday, and spent time considering several factors that may play a role in their decisions on tuition and fee rates for next year. The Illinois Board of Higher Education has recommended an increase in funding for colleges and universities but System President Dan...
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on...
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
Herrin City Lake #2 sold; permits now void
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Herrin City Lake #2 has now been sold to a private owner after first being posted for sale last year. The lake is located on 60+ acres, along with a boat ramp. Bids at the lake started at $1,200,000. Any permits issued are now void.
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
Plans remain the same for a City of Carbondale owned property which was the site of a fire this week
The City of Carbondale says a fire at a property it owns near City Hall does not change its plans for the property that housed the old Walnut Street Baptist Church. A fire at the vacant church Monday is still under investigation. City spokesperson Roni LeForge says the site was...
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
Mt. Vernon man charged with being armed habitual criminal
MOUNT VERNON — A 27-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been charged in Jefferson County Court with drug and weapons offenses, including being an armed habitual offender – a Class X felony. According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Mt...
Centralia reminds motorists of upcoming road closure
CENTRALIA — The City of Centralia is reminding motorists the intersection of Country Club Road and Meadow Lane will be closed to through traffic from Golf Lane to Gragg Street temporarily starting Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The intersection will remain closed until the City of Centralia Public Works/Castle Ridge...
