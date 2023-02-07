George Leo Hall, Sr., 86, of Bushwood, MD passed away February 2, 2023 in Bushwood, MD. Born on February 24, 1936 in Milestown, MD, he was the son of the late John William Hall Sr. and Gladys Mae Cheseldine Hall. George was the husband of the late Joanne Evans Hall whom he married on August 11, 1955 at Holy Angeles Church, Avenue, MD. Together they shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. He is survived by his children: George L. Hall, Jr. of Bushwood, MD, Debbie Ammann (Joe) of Bushwood, MD, Kathy Schindler (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Hall, and his many siblings. He is also survived by his companion, Estelle Bowles of Loveville, MD.

BUSHWOOD, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO