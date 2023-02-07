ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland, MD

George Leo Hall Sr.

George Leo Hall, Sr., 86, of Bushwood, MD passed away February 2, 2023 in Bushwood, MD. Born on February 24, 1936 in Milestown, MD, he was the son of the late John William Hall Sr. and Gladys Mae Cheseldine Hall. George was the husband of the late Joanne Evans Hall whom he married on August 11, 1955 at Holy Angeles Church, Avenue, MD. Together they shared 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. He is survived by his children: George L. Hall, Jr. of Bushwood, MD, Debbie Ammann (Joe) of Bushwood, MD, Kathy Schindler (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Hall, and his many siblings. He is also survived by his companion, Estelle Bowles of Loveville, MD.
BUSHWOOD, MD
Joyce Ann Hernandez

Joyce Ann Hernandez, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. On January 31, 1961, Joyce was born to Frederick and Lola Litchfield in Washington, DC. After graduation, she went to work for Drug Fair and the Red Cross before working at the...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Sandra Anne Eversberg

Sandra Anne Eversberg, “Sandy”, 64, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 27, 2023 at her home. Born on February 28, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mary Long and the late Thomas Long, Sr. Sandra was the loving wife of Michael Eversberg, whom she married on September 27, 1986 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Eversberg II of Lexington Park, MD, William Eversberg (Kirsten) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica Eversberg of California, MD, and Joseph Eversberg of California, MD, her sister Ellen Long of Lexington Park, MD, as well as two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Long, Jr., Gerri Stokel, Michael Long, and Patricia Lewis.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize

WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
WALDORF, MD
Esther Fogel Brown

Esther Fogel Brown, 83, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Canton, OH passed away on February 1, 2023 in Callaway, MD with her family by her side. Born on May 11, 1939 in Canton, OH she was the daughter of the late Edna Fogel and William Fogel. Esther was the loving wife of Joseph A. Brown whom she married on February 8, 1964 in McCoy AFB Orlando, FL. Esther is survived by her children Diane Dickerson of Canton, OH, Christina M. Estenson (Dale) of Las Vegas, NC, Joseph A. Brown, Jr. of Hollywood, MD, Patricia L. Pomroy (Shawn) of Rockwall, TX, Deborah A. Brown of Tall Timbers, MD, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. As well as her siblings Barbara Nysted, William Fogel, and Richard Fogel. She was preceded in death by her siblings Helen Staley, and James Fogel.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Deputy Hudson Visits Preschoolers In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Patrol Deputy Patrick Hudson took time out his busy day to introduce himself and to take questions from children at the St. Mary’s Sunshine Center in Leonardtown, a daycare and preschool. Deputy Hudson showed the children the equipment he wears while on duty and turned...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Local Collaboration Provides Medical Respite Services For Homeless

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A collaborative effort by Three Oaks Center, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is providing medical respite services to residents who are homeless. Participants in the medical respite program have ongoing medical needs after being discharged from the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, February 7

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for Black History Month, followed by a proclamation for...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Motorcyclist Killed After Head-On Collision With Occupied School Bus In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. The deceased motorcycle rider is 25-year-old Donovan Smith of Upper Marlboro. On February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Northgate...
CLINTON, MD
Call For Maryland Artists For Public Art Project

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is issuing a call for artists from the State of Maryland to apply to create a vibrant and welcoming outdoor place at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center (2745 Old Washington Road, Waldorf). This site is the first public art project in Waldorf. The...
WALDORF, MD
Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
WALDORF, MD
Student In Possession Of Knife At Davis Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On February 6, school administrators at Davis Middle School were notified by a student of another student who was in possession of a knife. The knife was recovered while the students were in the lunch room. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds

MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

